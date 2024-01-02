'90s Tom Cruise Movie Just Left Hulu

Fans of 1994's 'Interview with the Vampire' will now have to pay to rent the film on a different platform.

There's one less Tom Cruise movie streaming on Hulu. Just before the clock struck midnight on New Year's Day, director Neil Jordan's 1994 gothic horror film Interview with the Vampire, an adaptation of Anne Rice's 1976 novel of the same name, left the streaming platform.

Released in November 1994, Interview with the Vampire focuses on Lestat and Louis, both vampires, and chronicles time together, beginning with Louis' transformation into a vampire by Lestat in 1791 and including their turning of young Claudia into a vampire. The story, however, is framed by a present-day interview as Louis tells his story to a San Francisco reporter. Along with Cruise, the movie stars Brad Pitt, Kirsten Dunst, Antonio Banderas, and Stephen Rea.

Interview with the Vampire was a commercial success. The film not only received two Oscar nominations for Best Art Direction and Best Original Score, but Dunst was also nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Supporting Actress. It also spawned a stand-alone sequel, Queen of the Damned, in 2002. On Rotten Tomatoes, Interview with the Vampire currently holds a 63% critics score and an 86% audience score. A critics consensus reads, "Despite lacking some of the book's subtler shadings, and suffering from some clumsy casting, Interview with a Vampire benefits from Neil Jordan's atmospheric direction and a surfeit of gothic thrills." Meanwhile, audience reviews have dubbed the movie "campy in the best way," with one person writing of Cruise, "Lestat is the real-stand out in this, absolutely my favourite Tom Cruise performance."

Unfortunately for fans of the 1994 film, with its exit from Hulu, it seems you will now need to dip into your wallet to stream the movie. Interview with the Vampire is currently available to rent on platforms including Prime Video, Apple TV, Vudu, Google Play Movies, and YouTube, with rental prices ranging from $3.79 to $3.99.

Although Interview with the Vampire is no longer streaming on Hulu, the platform's library does still boast several titles starring Cruise. Currently available to stream with a Hulu subscription is Edge of Tomorrow, The Mummy, and War of the Worlds. Titles including Who Is Tom Cruise, Jack Reacher: Never Go Back, and Top Gun are available to stream with a Hulu + Live TV subscription, and Jack Reacher is available to stream with the Showtime add-on service.