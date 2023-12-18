'Rick and Morty' Season 7, Episode 10: How to Watch If You Missed the Premiere

The Rick and Morty Season 7 finale premiered on Sunday, Dec. 17 on Adult Swim. If you missed the premiere, you only really have two options to catch it – on the Adult Swim app or on a digital store like Prime Video, Apple TV or Vudu. It will likely be a few months at least before the new season is added to Max and Hulu with the rest of the completed seasons.

Rick and Morty Season 7 aired week-to-week on cable, meaning much of its younger, cord-cutting audience had to get creative to access it. It's true that the show streamed simultaneously on the Adult Swim app, but the latest episodes were only available to users with a valid cable login. Since you couldn't subscribe to the app on its own, the only other option was a PVOD service where you could rent or purchase episodes – or the entire season – then watch them within hours of their premiere on cable. Episodes started at $1.99 each while the full season started at $18.99.

The PVOD option is the most straightforward for those without cable, and since episodes typically went online within hours of their premiere, it isn't too much of a sacrifice. However, Rick and Morty Season 7 had one major issue for those watching on Prime Video – Episode 7 was delayed by several days with no explanation from the streamer at first. It's not clear why this happened but instances like this – along with the dubious definition of "ownership" when you "purchase" media this way – is the main reason fans might hesitate to go this route.

Of course, the last option is to wait for Rick and Morty Season 7 to hit a subscription-based service. The previous six seasons are on Max and Hulu, and according to Adult Swim Season 7 will join them there sometime in 2024. It's not clear when, so die-hard fans may not be able to hold out for that release.

Rick and Morty typically gets a DVD and Blu-ray release each season as well, which may be why it is held back from streaming after it airs. Past DVD releases have included exclusive posters and collectibles as well as special features not seen anywhere else, so they are worth it for die-hard fans. However, since they don't come out until well after the season is finished, they're not a realistic option for watching the show itself.

Rick and Morty Season 7 is finished and Season 8 should be in the works now. You can stream Season 7 on the Adult Swim app or on PVOD services including Apple TV, Prime Video and Vudu.