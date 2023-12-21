Everything Coming to Hulu in January 2024
Hulu has plenty of new movies and TV shows on the way in January, including the three-episode premiere of 'Echo.'
With 2023 coming to an end and the new year fast-approaching, Hulu is getting ready to roll into 2024 with a strong start. The Disney-backed streamer has unveiled its complete list of TV series and movies arriving in January 2024, promising endless hours of entertainment for subscribers.
Next month will be a big one for Disney's streamers, with both Disney+ and Hulu simultaneously debuting Echo, the newest TV series from Marvel Studio centered around the character first introduced in Hawkeye. January will prove to be a big one for Hulu originals, with everything from the Violett Beane-starring series Death and Other Details to the Hulu original comedic thriller Self Reliance, written and directed by New Girl's Jake Johnson and starring Anna Kendrick and Andy Samberg. Other additions include the Hulu original Daughters of the Cult and Sundance Film Festival award winner Beyond Utopia, with the Hulu streaming library also set to look a bit more festive with additions like Home Alone, Home Alone 2, and The Nightmare Before Christmas.
Watching the new roster of content, as well as the content already available on the platform, will require a Hulu subscription. You can sign up for a subscription by clicking here. Hulu currently offers a free one-month trial, meaning you can test the waters before committing. After that, subscriptions start as low as$7.99 per month for an ad-supported plan, with Hulu's ad-free tier priced at $17.99 per month. Scroll down to see everything that's coming to Hulu in January 2024.
Jan. 1 - Jan. 5
Jan. 1
Dick Clark's Primetime New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2024: Special Premiere
Pokemon Sun & Moon: Complete Season 20
Pokemon Ultra Adventures: Complete Season 21
Pokemon Ultra Legends: Complete Season 22
Walker, Texas Ranger: Complete Seasons 1-9
After Earth
Arkansas
Astro Boy
Compliance
Dirty Dancing
Dirty Dancing 2: Havana Nights
Empire Records
The Eyes Of My Mother
The Fight
Flawless
Frank
The Guard
Grandma
Godzilla vs Kong
Heat
Hero
Hook
Home Alone
Home Alone 2: Lost in New York
How to Be a Latin Lover
I Think I Love My Wife
Joe Dirt 2: Beautiful Loser
The King Of Comedy
Little Manhattan
The Mummy
The Mummy Returns
The Nightmare Before Christmas
Pineapple Express
Prince Avalanche
Shoplifters
The Spy Who Dumped Me
Stomp the Yard
Straight Outta Compton
Stuart Little
Stuart Little 2
Super Troopers
War of the Worlds
X-Men: First Class
Year One
21 Jump Street
22 Jump Street
Jan. 2
The Devil is a Part-Timer!: Season 2, Part 2 Premiere (DUBBED)
2023 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony: Special Premiere
Godzilla: King of the Monsters
Jan. 3
The Floor: Series Premiere
Good Trouble: Season 5B Premiere
Ishura: Series Premiere
RBG
Jan. 4
Daughters of the Cult: Complete Season 1
I Can See Your Voice: Season 3 Premiere
We Are Family: Series Premiere
Ancient Aliens: Complete Season 19
Alien Encounters: Complete Season 1
Be the BOSS: Complete Season 1
Rowhouse Showdown: Complete Season 1
Danger Below Deck
Jan. 5
All Fun and Games
The System
Jan. 6 - Jan. 10
Jan. 7
The Incredible Pol Farm: Series Premiere
Rare Objects
Jan. 8
The Great North: Season 4 Premiere
Grimsburg: Series Premiere
Man vs. Child: Chef Showdown: Complete Season 2
Prison Wives Club: Complete Season 1
Jan. 9
Synduality Noir: Season 1, Pt. 2 Premiere
Echo: Complete Season 1
Safe Home: Complete Season 1
Beyond Utopia
Jan. 11 - Jan. 15
Jan. 11
Cold Case Files: Complete Season 4
The UnXplained: Complete Season 5
Say It To My Face!: Complete Season 1
She Made Them Do It
Jan. 12
Self Reliance: Film Premiere
Gordon Ramsay's Road Trip: Spanish Vacation Part 1: Special Premiere
Miranda's Victim
Jan. 15
Heartland: Complete Season 15
The Last Circus
The Last Days On Mars
Uncharted
The Wave
Jan. 16 - Jan. 20
Jan. 16
Death and Other Details: Complete Season 1
75th Primetime Emmy Awards: Special Premiere
Umma
Jan. 17
A Shop for Killers: Series Premiere
Jan. 18
Accused: Guilty or Innocent?: Complete Season 4
The First 48: The Detective Speaks: Complete Season 1
The First 48: Complete Season 22
Hidden Murder Island
Invisible Beauty
Jan. 19
Gordon Ramsay's Road Trip: Spanish Vacation Part 2: Special Premiere
The Baker
Dangerous Waters
Jan. 20 - Jan. 25
Jan. 22
Superhot: The Spicy World of Pepper People: Complete Season 1
Jan. 23
America's Most Wanted: Season 2 Premiere
The Bachelor: Season 28 Premiere
TMZ Investigates: Season Premiere
Jan. 24
Tell Me That You Love Me: Complete Season 1
King Richard
Jinxed at First: Complete Season 1 (Subbed)
Jan. 25
Chrissy and Dave Dine Out Series Premiere
Abby's Ultimate Dance Competition: Complete Season 2
History's Greatest Heists with Pierce Brosnan: Complete Season 1
Look Who is Stalking
Jan. 26 - Jan. 31
Jan. 26
The Good Mother
Deliver Us
Imitation Game
Jan. 27
Brian Banks
Jan. 28
R.M.N.
Jan. 29
Next Level Chef: Season 3 Premiere
Jan. 30
First – Time Buyer: Complete Season 4