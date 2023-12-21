Everything Coming to Hulu in January 2024

With 2023 coming to an end and the new year fast-approaching, Hulu is getting ready to roll into 2024 with a strong start. The Disney-backed streamer has unveiled its complete list of TV series and movies arriving in January 2024, promising endless hours of entertainment for subscribers.

Next month will be a big one for Disney's streamers, with both Disney+ and Hulu simultaneously debuting Echo, the newest TV series from Marvel Studio centered around the character first introduced in Hawkeye. January will prove to be a big one for Hulu originals, with everything from the Violett Beane-starring series Death and Other Details to the Hulu original comedic thriller Self Reliance, written and directed by New Girl's Jake Johnson and starring Anna Kendrick and Andy Samberg. Other additions include the Hulu original Daughters of the Cult and Sundance Film Festival award winner Beyond Utopia, with the Hulu streaming library also set to look a bit more festive with additions like Home Alone, Home Alone 2, and The Nightmare Before Christmas.

Watching the new roster of content, as well as the content already available on the platform, will require a Hulu subscription. You can sign up for a subscription by clicking here. Hulu currently offers a free one-month trial, meaning you can test the waters before committing. After that, subscriptions start as low as$7.99 per month for an ad-supported plan, with Hulu's ad-free tier priced at $17.99 per month. Scroll down to see everything that's coming to Hulu in January 2024.