8 Classic Nickelodeon Shows Just Added to Paramount+

Fans of old-school Nickelodeon will be thrilled to learn that eight classic shows from the network have just been added to Paramount+. If you long for the retro comedy of Nick, then you absolutely have to stream Hey Dude, Salute Your Shorts, and You Can't Do That On Television. There are also hit Nick sports and competition shows Nickelodeon GUTS, Legends of the Hidden Temple, and Nick Arcade. If Nicktoons is more your thing, then old episodes of KaBlam! are now available as well.

Paramount+ didn't stop there, however, as they also added the late 2000s sitcom True Jackson, VP, starring Keke Palmer. The show debuted on Nov. 8, 2008 and ran for three seasons, airing its series finale on Aug. 20, 2001. In addition to Palmer, the show also starred Ashley Argota, Matt Shively, Danielle Bisutti, Greg Proops, Robbie Amell, and Ron Butler. Right now, Paramout+ is offering a free trial of its epic streaming service, which gives subscribers access to a mountain of entertainment, that includes the aforementioned Nick shows, as well as classics like SpongeBob SquarePants, iCarly, and Are You Afraid of the Dark?

They also added some preschool stuff and "The Bureau of Magical Things", the Australian show that Nick cast away after 4 episodes aired on the main channel. They also removed the empty show pages for Double Dare 2018 and Eureeka's Castle that were put up yesterday. — Nickandmore! (@nickandmore) March 24, 2021

Paramount+ launched on March 4, bringing together tons of great TV shows and movies from ViacomCBS all into one streaming location. Not only will subscribers get to see stuff they already love, but brand new content is coming as well. Two great examples of what's on the horizon are live-action reboots of Dora the Explorer and The Fairly OddParents that are in development.

During the Paramount+ Streaming Event in February, the company revealed other big Nickelodeon reboots and remakes as well. The hit series iCarly, starring Miranda Cosgrove and Jennette McCurdy, is getting a revival at the streamer. Notably, McCurdy will not be involved with the new show as she is no longer acting.

Rugrats, the hit '90s Nicktoon, is also getting rebooted and will feature new animation and most of the original voice cast. Another iconic Nick show coming back is Avatar: The Last Airbender. Fans who sign up now can stream the new SpongeBob movie, Sponge on the Run, as well as the new SpongeBob series Kamp Koral.