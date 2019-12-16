Nickelodeon’s ‘Legends of the Hidden Temple’ Revived

Fans of the Nickelodeon‘s 90s game show Legends of the Hidden Temple will be excited to know that the show is being revived. According to The Wrap, the classic series is being brought back by Quibi, the upcoming mobile-only streaming service with short-form series. Hidden Temple was a kids game show that featured teens and pre-teens racing the clock to conquer an epic obstacle course overseen by an ancient stone being known as Olmec. The updated version, however, will be geared toward adults, many of which were likely fans of the show as children.

The new series will not be filmed on a set, as the original was, rather, it will take place at an undisclosed jungle location. “Bringing back ‘Legends’ for Quibi is a dream come true,” executive producer Scott A. Stone said in a statement. “I have been so lucky to be part of this defining millennial show, and now there is a defining millennial platform to go with it. I couldn’t be more excited.”

Quibi was founded by Jeffrey Katzenberg, who was formerly the chief of both Dreamworks and Disney. Regarding the unique format of Quibi’s shows — which will all have episodes running only 10 minutes or less — Katzenberg thinks its TV for the next generation.

“I don’t think of this as revolutionary as much as it’s evolutionary, in that you’re combining together these two tested forms of filmed narrative,” he previously said, per Vulture. “The first generation was two-hour movies that were created and designed to be watched in a single sitting in a movie theater. And the next generation was these very long, episodic and serialized stories that had either 13 or 26 chapters to them, and they were designed to be watched an hour or half-hour at a time in front of the TV set.

“What Quibi is setting out to do is the next form of film narrative — the convergence of those two ideas together,” Katzenberg added. “What we’re doing is telling stories that are two to two and a half hours long in chapters that are seven to ten minutes, with great talent, and designed to be watched on your phone.”

When asked if Quibi shows will have multiple seasons or “be self-contained pieces of entertainment, like feature films,” Katzenberg explained, “Some of them are closed-in stories that have a beginning, a middle, and an end, and you’re done. And others have the opportunity to have ongoing, continuing seasons [or] … a sequel.”

There is currently no word on when Legends of the Hidden Temple will debut, but it has been announced that Quibi will launch on April 6, 2020.