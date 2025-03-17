4 Best Movies Netflix Just Added for March 2025

Netflix’s March 2025 lineup is a goldmine of content. In addition to series like the critically acclaimed Netflix original Adolescence and the debut season of The Walking Dead: Dead City, the roster includes plenty of fan-favorite films.

The must-watch movies began dropping in the streaming library on Saturday, March 1. Netflix will continue to roll out new titles until the end of the month, with upcoming movie additions including Saoirse Ronan’s The Outrun, The Life List, and Den of Thieves 2: Pantera.

Netflix’s $320 million Russo Brothers-directed sci-fi film adaptation of Simon Stålenhag’s illustrated novel The Electric State is currently dominating the streaming charts. The film, which currently ranks No. 1 on the platform, stars Millie Bobby Brown as an orphaned teen who hits the road with a mysterious robot to find her younger brother Christopher. Pratt stars as Keats, a smuggler that Brown’s Michelle teams up with. The film is set amid the backdrop of a robot rebellion.

Christmas may be months away, but that didn’t stop Netflix from adding one of the most beloved holiday films – The Holiday. The Cameron Diaz, Jude Law, Kate Winslet and Jack Black-starring film arrived to the platform on March 1.

Written and directed by Nancy Meyers, the 2006 holiday rom-com centers around two successful women – Winslet’s Iris Simpkins, a columnist in the U.K., and Diaz’s Amanda Woods, a movie trailer producer in Los Angeles – who trade homes during the holiday season only to unexpectedly stumble upon new romances.

It’s been two decades since 50 First Dates hit theaters, but the 2004 movie is still considered one of the best rom-coms of all time. The movie stars Adam Sandler and Drew Barrymore as Henry and Lucy, who immediately hit it off after a chance meeting in a diner. After Henry later discovers that Lucy has short-term memory loss and forgets him at the start of each day, he continues to go on first dates with her.

The film, directed by Peter Segal, also stars Rob Schneider, Sean Astin, Dan Akroud, Lusia Strus, and Maya Rudolph. It dropped on Netflix on March 1, joining the streamer’s growing list of rom-coms.

M. Night Shyamalan’s latest film Trap is now streaming on Netflix. The psychological thriller, which hit theaters in 2024, stars Josh Hartnett as Cooper, a firefighter and father who harbors a sinister secret: he is The Butcher, a serial killer tied to at least 12 victims. His cover is at risk of being blown when he takes his daughter a Lady Raven concert, which he later learns is a trap to catch him.

Along with Hartnett, the movie also stars Ariel Donoghue, Saleka Night Shyamalan, Hayley Mills, and Alison Pill. The film grossed $82.7 million on a $30 million budget and currently ranks No. 3 on the Top 10 Movies list in the U.S.