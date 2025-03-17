Divisive New Serial Killer Movie Hits Netflix’s Top 5

One of last year’s most divisive movies has hit #2 on the Netflix charts.

Trap, the 2024 psychological thriller starring Josh Hartnett and directed by M. Night Shyamalan, has quickly rocketed up the Netflix charts after its recent addition to the streaming service.

In the film, firefighter and loving father Cooper (Hartnett) takes his daughter to a concert of her favorite pop star as a reward for her latest report card. While in line for food, a vendor tells him that the FBI is surrounding the stadium after learning that local serial killer ‘The Butcher’ will be in attendance at the concert and the entire show has turned into a trap designed to catch him. The problem? Cooper is secretly ‘The Butcher,’ and now he’s desperate to escape. Honestly, just watch the trailer below; it’ll sell you on the movie way more than this article could.

Trap received mixed reviews from critics, who praised Hartnett’s spectacular performance but criticized the film’s extremely campy, tongue-in-cheek plot. However, to fans of the movie, that’s not one of the movie’s flaws but one of it’s strengths. In fact, long-running film publication Cahiers du Cinéma named it one of the top 10 films of 2024.

You can form your own opinion on Trap by streaming it on Netflix today.