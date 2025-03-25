4 Best Movies and Shows Disney+ Just Added for March 2025

Disney+ has something for everyone in March 2025.

As the streamer adds new movies and series to its library just in time for spring, there are a few titles in particular that have fans of all ages talking. Keep reading to see four of the biggest and best titles being added to Disney+ in March 2025.

1. Moana 2

Fans of Moana will love this sequel to the beloved animated musical, which comes to Disney+ on March 12, 2025.

Three years after their adventures to restore the heart of Te Fiti, Moana and Maui reunite “for an expansive new voyage alongside a crew of unlikely seafarers,” according to Disney’s official synopsis.



“After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she’s ever faced.”

2. Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Road Trip

Looking for a comedy that has laughs for the whole family? Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Road Trip comes to Disney+ on March 28, 2025.



Inspired by Judith Viorst’s beloved children’s book Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day, the Disney+ exclusive follows 11-year-old Alexander and his family as they embark on a dream Spring Break vacation to Mexico City, only to have all their plans go terribly wrong when they discover a “cursed idol.”



“The family is put to the test until they resolve to return the idol to its rightful home,” continues the synopsis for the film, which stars Eva Longoria, Jesse Garcia, Paulina Chávez, Rose Portillo, and Thom Nemer (with Cheech Marin).

3. Daredevil: Born Again

Disney+ also has titles for a more mature audience, debuting its new series from Marvel Television, Daredevil: Born Again, on March 4, 2025.

Charlie Cox reprises his role as Matt Murdock, a blind lawyer with heightened abilities, in a revival and continuation of Netflix’s original Daredevil series. As Murdock fights for justice through his bustling law firm, former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio) pursues his own political agenda in New York.

“When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course,” the show synopsis teases. New episodes are scheduled to be released weekly through April 15, 2025.

4. David Blaine: Do Not Attempt

Travel the world with legendary illusionist David Blaine with a magical new series from National Geographic premiering on Disney+ on March 24.

In the six-part documentary David Blaine: Do Not Attempt, Blaine embarks on a jaw-dropping journey around the world seeking out “incredible people who perform real feats that look like magic.”



Traveling to international locations including Brazil, Southeast Asia, India, the Arctic Circle, South Africa, and Japan, Blaine takes viewers on an exploration through some of the world’s most extraordinary cultures “as he seeks out kindred spirits, finds inspiration, and learns some truly exceptional skills along the way,” as per the show’s synopsis.

