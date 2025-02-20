Charlie Cox Addresses Rumors ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ Will Lead to ‘Avengers’ Role

The Man Without Fear won’t be joining the A-team just yet. Charlie Cox, who plays Daredevil in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, accidentally sparked rumors when a picture of him posted by his local gym stated that he was “currently training for his role in the upcoming Avengers movie.” The caption was later edited to say “a new role.” It still says, however, that the gym’s owners “can’t wait to watch [Cox] on the big screen!”

Cox, however, told Entertainment Weekly that it was all a big misunderstanding.

“They asked if they could take a picture with me, which we did. I had said to them, “I’m getting ready to play Daredevil,” ’cause I am! I’m getting ready to play Daredevil in season 2 of Daredevil: Born Again,” Cox said. “Sometimes people who aren’t really in the [entertainment] world, they don’t understand the terminology or whatever, but for some reason they posted that and they put “getting ready for his role in the Avengers,” which is not true.”

It is still entirely possible, however, that Daredevil appears in the next Avengers, which is titled Avengers: Doomsday. The next MCU tentpole will be filmed later this year, right after Cox will finish up with season 2 of Daredevil: Born Again. However, Cox told Entertainment Weekly that he has no knowledge of any other appearances for the character.

Season one of Daredevil: Born Again will launch March 4 on Disney+. It is a continuation of the Netflix series Daredevil, and will feature nearly all of the original series’ main cast, including Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio), Foggy Nelson (Elden Henson), Karen Page (Deborah Ann Woll), Bullseye (Wilson Bethel), and The Punisher (Jon Bernthal). Meanwhile, the next Avengers movie will be released on May 1, 2026, and star Robert Downey Jr.—not as Iron Man, but as Doctor Doom.