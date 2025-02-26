‘Moana 2’ Disney+ Streaming Date Revealed

Moana and Maui’s adventures continue in Moana 2, and there’s finally a release date on Disney+. The sequel to the beloved 2016 animated musical fantasy adventure film released last November, making over a billion dollars at the box office, more than the first film. Once again starring Auli’i Cravalho and Dwayne Johnson, Moana 2 is set three years after the events of Moana, with the fan-favorite characters assembling a wayfinding crew to find the lost island of Motufetu to break its curse and reconnect the people of the ocean.

It was only just a matter of time before the film made its way to Disney+. Walt Disney Animation shared on Instagram that Moana 2 will be landing on Disney+ on Wednesday, Mar. 12. Considering Moana still occasionally finds itself on the Top 5 movies chart on Disney+, it wouldn’t be surprising if both films managed to secure a spot on the chart not long after Moana 2 drops on the streamer.

With Moana 2 coming soon to Disney+, fans will be able to prepare themselves for the highly-anticipated Moana live-action movie. Releasing on July 10, 2026, the live-action adaptation will be directed by Thomas Kail, with Johnson reprising his role as Maui, the Demigod. Catherine Laga’aia will play Moana, with the cast also including John Tui, Frankie Adams, and Rena Owen. Johnson and Cravalho will produce the film alongside Dany Garcia, Hiram Garcia, and Beau Flynn.

Meanwhile, there are plenty of other titles coming to Disney+ in March 2025. Daredevil: Born Again, Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Road Trip, and David Blaine Do Not Attempt are just a few of the titles releasing next month. Plus, there are a variety of films and shows already streaming on Disney+, ranging from Disney to Marvel to National Geographic to Star Wars and even Hulu and ESPN, among many, many others. It will be exciting for Moana 2 to join the lineup, especially for those who have yet to see the movie or simply want to see it again. The film was nominated for the Golden Globe for Best Animated Feature Film but lost to international film Flow.