Everything Coming to Disney+ in March 2025

The Disney+ streaming library is about to get a little more crowded. Already home to titles from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more, even more new series and movies are set to be added to Disney+ in March 2025.

In addition to new episodes of the Pixar miniseries Win or Lose and the final 12 episodes of Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures Season 2, March at Disney+ will see a few new premieres, including the return of a beloved Marvel Comics superhero. On March 4, Daredevil: Born Again premieres, marking the 13th series set in the MCU and seeing Charlie Cox reprising his role as Matt Murdock (aka Daredevil). The show is one of several brand-new arrivals alongside the six-part NatGeo docuseries David Blaine Do Not Attempt and the Disney+ original film film Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Road Trip, a sequel to 2014’s film Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day.

You can get streaming with Disney+ through one of the available subscription plans. The streamer offers an ad-supported Disney+ Basic plan for $9.99 per month ($79.99 annually). An ad-free tier, dubbed Disney+ Premium, is also available for $15.99 per month. Subscribers can bundle Disney+ with ESPN+ and Hulu for $12.99 per month with ad-supported viewing or $19.99 per month for ad-free viewing. Keep scrolling to see all the titles coming to Disney+ in March.

March 3

Malawi Wildlife Rescue (S2, 6 episodes)

March 4

Marvel Television’s Daredevil: Born Again – Two-Episode Premiere at 6pm PT

In Marvel Television’s Daredevil: Born Again, Matt Murdock, a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk pursues his own political endeavors in New York. When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course.

March 5

Morphle: Shorts (S1, 15 episodes)

Primos (S1, 9 episodes)

Win or Lose – Two New Episodes

Pixar’s first original series follows intertwined stories of eight different characters as they each prepare for their big championship softball game. The series reveals what it actually feels like to be in the shoes of each character—the insecure kids, their helicopter parents, even a lovesick umpire—with incredibly funny, very emotional and uniquely animated perspectives.

March 11

Marvel Television’s Daredevil: Born Again – Episode 3 at 6pm PT

Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again – Episode 3 at 6pm PT

March 12

Disney Jr.’s Ariel (S1, 4 episodes)

Port Protection Alaska (S8, 10 episodes)

Meet the Pickles: The Making of Win or Lose

Win or Lose – Two New Episodes

Win or Lose – Two New Episodes

March 18

Marvel Television’s Daredevil: Born Again – Episode 4 at 6pm PT

Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again – Episode 4 at 6pm PT

March 19

Life Below Zero (S23, 20 episodes)

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures – 12 Remaining Episodes from S2

The young Jedi take on new missions across the galaxy as they try to stop the rise of the pirates!

March 22

Animals, They’re Just Like Us! (S1, 6 episodes)

March 24

David Blaine Do Not Attempt – Two-Episode Premiere

David Blaine Do Not Attempt is a six-part documentary series exploring the world through the lens of magic. Seeking out incredible people who perform real feats that look like magic, Blaine takes us on a jaw-dropping journey through some of the world’s most extraordinary cultures as he seeks out kindred spirits, finds inspiration, and learns some truly exceptional skills along the way.

March 25

Marvel Television’s Daredevil: Born Again – Episodes 5 & 6 at 6pm PT

Marvel Television's Daredevil: Born Again – Episodes 5 & 6 at 6pm PT

March 26

Morphle and the Magic Pets: Shorts (S1, 10 episodes)

March 28

Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Road Trip

Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Road Trip follows eleven-year-old Alexander and his family as they embark on a dream Spring Break vacation to Mexico City only to have all their plans go terribly wrong when they discover a cursed idol. The all-new family comedy stars Eva Longoria, Jesse Garcia, Paulina Chávez, Rose Portillo, Thom Nemer, with Cheech Marin.

March 31

David Blaine Do Not Attempt – Two New Episodes

David Blaine Do Not Attempt – Two New Episodes