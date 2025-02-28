Everything Coming to Netflix, Max, Disney+, Apple TV+, Amazon, Hulu and Peacock in March 2025

Plenty of new titles will be springing up in streaming catalogues next month! As February draws to a close, all of the major streaming services – Netflix, Max, Disney+, Apple TV+, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu and Peacock – are getting ready to roll out dozens of new TV series, movies, and originals in March 2025.
Netflix will head into the new month strong with the March 4 debut of Meghan Markle’s new lifestyle show With Love, Meghan, and keep the momentum going with the premieres of anticipated new original films like the SpongeBob SquarePants movie Plankton: The Movie and the Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt-starring film The Electric State. Meanwhile, Peacock add Yellowstone Season 5, Part 2 available for streaming and also add the Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande blockbuster musical Wicked, which is up for 10 nominations at this year’s Oscars, which will stream on Hulu. Later in the month, the Disney-backed streamer will add the Oscar-nominated film Anora.
Keep scrolling to see all the titles headed to the streaming services in March 2025. (Note: Prime Video’s March list hasn’t been released as of posting time. This story will be updated with Prime Video’s titles once available.)
March 1
NETFLIX
50 First Dates
Annie (2014)
Beginners
Black Hawk Down
Blade Runner: The Final Cut
Blood and Bone
Cell 211
Do the Right Thing
Friday
High-Rise
The Holiday
Ma
National Security
Next Friday
Pride & Prejudice
Runaway Jury
See No Evil, Hear No Evil
Sicario
Ted
Vampires
Wedding Crashers
The Potato Lab (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES
SAKAMOTO DAYS (JP) — NETFLIX ANIME (new episode)
MAX
A Lost Lady
A Woman’s Face
AEW Special Events, 2020A
AEW Special Events, 2021A
AEW Special Events, 2022A
AEW Special Events, 2023A
AEW Special Events, 2024A
Along the Great Divide
Arrow in the Dust
Assassin’s Creed
Away We Go
Big Eyes
Captain Horatio Hornblower
Carrie (1976)
Carrie (2013)
Child’s Play (1988)
Child’s Play (2019)
Executive Suite
Ghostbusters (1984)
Ghostbusters II
Goodbye, My Fancy
GoodFellas
Jeopardy (1953)
Ladies They Talk About
Maggie
Massacre River
Men in Black
Men in Black II
Men in Black III
My Reputation
Night Nurse
Paddy Chayefsky: Collector of Words
Stand By Me
Susan and God
The Babe Ruth Story
The Best Man Holiday
The Burning Hills
The Damned Don’t Cry
The Descendants
The Forger
The Mad Miss Manton
The Man with a Cloak
The Perks of Being a Wallflower
The Purchase Price
The Secret Bride
The Two Mrs. Carrolls
The Women
This Woman Is Dangerous
To Please a Lady
When Ladies Meet
White Chicks
White Chicks: Unrated
Why Him?
HULU
Akeelah And The Bee
Alien
Alien 3
Alien Resurrection
Alien Vs. Predator
Alien: Covenant
Aliens
Aliens Vs. Predator – Requiem
The Amateur
American Hustle En Español
American Hustle
The Angry Birds Movie
Anger Management
Big
Birdman Or (The Unexpected Virtue Of Ignorance)
Bohemian Rhapsody
Brooklyn
Couples Retreat
Crazy Heart
Dangerous Beauty
Firehouse Dog
Good Will Hunting
High Fidelity (2000)
Jojo Rabbit
L.A. Confidential
The Last King Of Scotland
The Legend of Zorro
Life Of Pi
Lincoln
My Cousin Vinny
The Other Guys
The Other Guys En Español
Pacific Rim: Uprising
Predator
Predator 2
Predators
The Predator
The Princess Bride
Prometheus
Pulp Fiction
Sideways
The Social Network
The Wrestler
Think Like A Man Too En Español
Think Like a Man Too
The Truman Show
3:10 to Yuma (2007)
True Grit (2010)
The Ugly Truth En Español
The Ugly Truth
Unbreakable
Wadjda
War Horse
Welcome To The Rileys
Whatever Works En Español
Whatever Works
Wild Target
PEACOCK
300
The Art of Us
Baby, It’s Cold Inside
Belle
The Big Lebowski
Bleeding Steel
The Boss
The Breadwinner
A Bride For Christmas
Brokeback Mountain
Brooklyn
Call Jane
Come As You Are
The Croods
Dances With Wolves
Death Becomes Her
Den of Thieves
Dolittle
Drowning Mona
Emma
The Equalizer
The Equalizer 2
Fast Time At Ridgemont High
Flight 7500
The Flock
Fried Green Tomatoes
Funan
Gamer
Geostorm
The Gift of Peace
The Groomsmen
Hancock
Hanna
He Named Me Malala
Honk For Jesus: Save Your Soul
Hunter Killer
The Hurt Locker
Identity Thief
The Impossible
In Bruges
Josie And The Pussycats
Just Go With
Kill Bill: Volume 1
Kill Bill: Volume 2
A Knight’s Tale
Land of the Lost
The Last Witch Hunter
The Lego Movie
Leprechaun
Leprechaun II
Leprechaun III
Leprechaun 4: Lost in Space
Leprechaun V: In The Hood
Leprechaun VI: Back 2 Tha Hood
Leprechaun Origins
A Lifelong Love
Little Rascals
Love and Basketball
Love in Glacier National: A National Park Romance
Love On Ice
Love’s Portrait
Lucy
Madea’s Family Reunion
The Miracle Season
Morning Show Mysteries: Mortal Mishaps
My Christmas Family Tree
My Gal Sunday
Outlander
Paul
Pulse
Red
Red 2
Red Shoes and The Seven Dwarfs
Redemption in Cherry Springs
Rise and Shine, Benedict Stone
Road to Christmas
Rush
Salt
Snakes on a Plane
Snow Bride
Sonic The Hedgehog
Spy
Still Mine
Suffragette
Thelma & Louise
The Theory Of Everything
Trolls
Trolls World Tour
Twenty Feet From Stardom
Two Turtle Doves
The Vanishing
Venus and Serena
The Vows We Keep
Wedding Planner Mystery
What To Expect When You’re Expecting
White House Down
With Love, Christmas
World’s Greatest Dad
Zero Dark Thirty
March 2
HULU
The Oscars: Special Premiere
Love Again
Love Again En Español
PEACOCK
Jurassic World: Dominion
Jurassic World: Dominion (extended version)
The Royal We
March 3
NETFLIX
Hot Wheels Let’s Race: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY
MAX
Celtics City (HBO Original)
The Nut Job
The Nut Job 2
Tournament of Champions, Season 6 (Food Network)
DISNEY+
Malawi Wildlife Rescue (S2, 6 episodes)
HULU
Sensory Overload
PEACOCK
The Real Housewives Of Potomac, Season 9 – Reunion, Uncensored (Bravo)
March 4
NETFLIX
Andrew Schulz: LIFE — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
The Graham Norton Show: Best Bits: Week of February 21, 2025
With Love, Meghan — NETFLIX SERIES
MAX
Smallfoot
DISNEY+
Marvel Television’s Daredevil: Born Again – Two-Episode Premiere at 6pm PT
HULU
The Gutter (2024)
PEACOCK
Snapped: Killer Couples, Season 18 – Premiere (Oxygen)
President Trump addresses Joint Session of Congress
March 5
NETFLIX
Just One Look (PL) — NETFLIX SERIES
The Leopard (IT) — NETFLIX SERIES
Medusa (CO) — NETFLIX SERIES
MAX
Jay & Pamela, Season 1 (TLC)
Road Rage, Season 3 (ID)
DISNEY+
Morphle: Shorts (S1, 15 episodes)
Primos (S1, 9 episodes)
Win or Lose – Two New Episodes
PEACOCK
Denise Richards and Her Wild Things, Season 1 – Premiere (Bravo)
March 6
NETFLIX
Barbie & Teresa: Recipe For Friendship
Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black: Season 1 Part 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
Larissa: The Other Side of Anitta (BR) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Love is Blind: Sweden: Season 1: After the Altar (SE) — NETFLIX SERIES
Power Rangers
MAX
Dylan’s Playtime Adventures, Season 1A (Max Original)
Jellystone, Season 3B (Max Original)
HULU
Deli Boys: Complete Season 1
PEACOCK
Love After Lockup, Season 5 – New Episodes
The Traitors: UK, Season 3 – Premiere, All Episodes – 12 Episodes (Peacock Exclusive)
The Traitors, Season 3 Finale and Reunion (Peacock Original)
March 7
NETFLIX
Chaos: The Manson Murders — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Delicious (DE) — NETFLIX FILM
Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 7 (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Nadaaniyan (IN) — NETFLIX FILM
Plankton: The Movie — NETFLIX FAMILY
When Life Gives You Tangerines (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES
MAX
Heretic (A24)
When No One Sees Us (Cuando Nadie Nos Ve), Season 1 (Max Original)
HULU
The Banger Sisters
Classified
Confessions Of A Shopaholic
Hellboy: The Crooked Man
The Inner Portrait
Notes On A Scandal
PEACOCK
Hitpig! – Premiere (Peacock Exclusive)
Mother
Shuttle
Southern Hospitality, Season 3 – Reunion, Uncensored (Bravo)
March 8
NETFLIX
SAKAMOTO DAYS (JP) — NETFLIX ANIME (new episode)
HULU
Babylon
Babylon En Español
PEACOCK
The Way Home, Season 3 – Finale (Hallmark)
March 9
MAX
The Righteous Gemstones, Season 4 (HBO Original)
PEACOCK
The Reluctant Royal
March 10
NETFLIX
American Manhunt: Osama bin Laden — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
MAX
Home Town Takeover, Season 3 (HGTV)
Naked and Afraid, Season 18 (Discovery)
Oh My God…Yes! A Series of Extremely Relatable Circumstances, Season 1 (Adult Swim)
YOLO: Rainbow Trinity, Season 3 (Adult Swim)
HULU
American Idol: Season 8 Premiere
The $100,000 Pyramid: Season 8 Premiere
The Benefactor
Ca$h
Hesher
PEACOCK
The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 16 – Premiere (Bravo)
Wicked: The Real Story
March 11
MAX
Kobe: The Making of a Legend (CNN Original Series)
Spring Baking Championship, Season 11 (Food Network)
DISNEY+
Marvel Television’s Daredevil: Born Again – Episode 3 at 6pm PT
HULU
Last Take: Rust and the Story of Halyna: Documentary Premiere
New Life
PEACOCK
Accident, Suicide, or Murder, Season 5 All Episodes (Oxygen)
Me Robaste El Corazon, Season 1 – Premiere (Telemundo)
March 12
NETFLIX
Everybody’s Live with John Mulaney — NETFLIX LIVE EVENT
Temptation Island — NETFLIX SERIES
Welcome to the Family (MX) — NETFLIX SERIES
MAX
Constables On Patrol, Season 1 (Discovery)
DISNEY+
Disney Jr.’s Ariel (S1, 4 episodes)
Port Protection Alaska (S8, 10 episodes)
Meet the Pickles: The Making of Win or Lose
Win or Lose – Two New Episodes
HULU
Murai In Love: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)
Am I Being Unreasonable?: Complete Season 2
The Conners: Complete Seasons 1-5
PEACOCK
Plane
March 13
NETFLIX
Adolescence (GB) — NETFLIX SERIES
Love is Blind: Sweden: Season 2 (SE) — NETFLIX SERIES
MAX
Battle of Culiacán: Heirs of the Cartel (Culiacanazo: Herederos del Narco) (Max Original)
Expedition Bigfoot, Season 6 (Discovery)
Married to Real Estate, Season 4 (HGTV)
The Parenting (Max Original)
HULU
Control Freak: Film Premiere
After the First 48: Season 9B
American Godfathers: The Five Families: Complete Season 1
Brigham Young: Architect Of Faith: Complete Season 1
Lifetime Presents Women Making History: Complete Season 1
Parents Gone Wild: Complete Season 1
Pawn Stars: Best Of: Complete Season 5
Sentenced to Life: Teen Killers: Complete Season 1
The First 48: Complete Season 26
The Boston Strangler
The First 48: Critical Minutes
Monster Hunter (2020)
Stepmom from Hell
PEACOCK
Long Bright River, Season 1 – Premiere, All Episodes (Peacock Original)
March 14
NETFLIX
Audrey
The Electric State — NETFLIX FILM
MAX
Beau Is Afraid (A24)
HULU
Bill Burr: Drop Dead Years: Special Premiere
Fight Club
Force of Nature: The Dry 2
The Last Of The Mohicans
The Prestige
True Lies
PEACOCK
Mystery Island: Winner Takes It All
Romulus, My Father
The Sacrament
Top Chef, Season 22 – Premiere (Bravo)
Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen, Season 22 – Premiere (Bravo Digital)
Top Chef: The Dish with Kish, Season 2 – Premiere (Bravo Digital)
APPLE TV+
Dope Thief
March 15
NETFLIX
SAKAMOTO DAYS (JP) — NETFLIX ANIME (new episode)
MAX
Bugs Bunny Builders, Season 2C (Cartoon Network)
Ready to Love, Season 10 (OWN)
HULU
Premonition
Premonition En Español
The Roundup: No Way Out
The Roundup: Punishment
March 16
PEACOCK
Royal-ish
Vengeance
Yellowstone, Season 5 Part 2 (Peacock Exclusive)
March 17
NETFLIX
CoComelon Lane: Season 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY
Inside: Season 2 (GB) — NETFLIX SERIES
The Walking Dead: Dead City: Season 1
MAX
A Body in the Snow: The Trial of Karen Read, Season 1 (ID)
A Clean Sheet: The Return of Gabe Landeskog, Season 1 (TNT Sports)
TNT Sports Conversations, Season 1 (TNT Sports)
HULU
The Sabrina Soto Show: Complete Season 1
Anora
March 18
NETFLIX
Bert Kreischer: Lucky — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Love & Hip Hop New York: Seasons 3-4
The Outrun
DISNEY+
Marvel Television’s Daredevil: Born Again – Episode 4 at 6pm PT
HULU
Carol
Exhibiting Forgiveness
March 19
NETFLIX
Twister: Caught in the Storm — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Woman of the Dead: Season 2 (AT) — NETFLIX SERIES
MAX
House of Knives, Season 1 (Food Network)
DISNEY+
Life Below Zero (S23, 20 episodes)
Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures – 12 Remaining Episodes from S2
HULU
Gannibal: Season 2 Premiere
Good American Family: Series Premiere
Hyper Knife: Series Premiere (SUBBED & DUBBED)
Tokyo Revengers: Complete Season 2B (DUBBED)
Magi: Compete Seasons 1-2 (DUBBED)
Rega Crimson: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)
PEACOCK
The Invisible Man (2020)
Opry 100: A Live Celebration
March 20
NETFLIX
Bet Your Life (TR) — NETFLIX SERIES
Den of Thieves 2: Pantera
The Residence — NETFLIX SERIES
Wolf King (GB) — NETFLIX FAMILY
HULU
O’Dessa: Film Premiere
My Strange Arrest: Complete Season 2
Ol’ Dirty Bastard: A Tale of Two Dirtys: Complete Season 1
The Proof Is Out There: Alien Edition: Complete Season 1
Rachael Ray in Tuscany: Complete Season 1
Trapped in the Rocky Mountains
PEACOCK
Rescued Chimpanzees of the Congo With Jane Goodall
March 21
NETFLIX
Go! (ZA) — NETFLIX SERIES
Little Siberia (SE) — NETFLIX FILM
Revelations (KR) — NETFLIX FILM
MAX
A Decent Man (Porządny Człowiek), Season 1 (HBO Original)
Sing Sing (A24)
HULU
The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)
I’ve Somehow Gotten Stronger When I Improved My Farm-Related Skills: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)
PEACOCK
Filth
Hammer of the Gods
The Right Kind of Wrong
Wicked – Premiere (Peacock Exclusive)
Wicked – Sing-Along Alternate Feature-Length Version – Premiere (Peacock Exclusive)
March 22
NETFLIX
SAKAMOTO DAYS (JP) — NETFLIX ANIME (finale)
MAX
Tiny Toons Looniversity, Season 2C (Cartoon Network)
DISNEY+
Animals, They’re Just Like Us! (S1, 6 episodes)
HULU
The Jesus Music
PEACOCK
Happy’s Place, Season 1 – Finale (NBC)
March 23
MAX
Girl Meets Farm, Season 14 (Food Network)
PEACOCK
Hearts Around the Table: Jenna’s First Love
Minions: The Rise of Gru
March 24
MAX
Signs of a Psychopath, Season 9 (ID)
DISNEY+
David Blaine Do Not Attempt – Two-Episode Premiere
HULU
Wildflower
PEACOCK
When Calls The Heart, Season 12 – Finale (Hallmark)
Married to Medicine, Season 11 – Reunion, Uncensored (Bravo)
March 25
NETFLIX
Chelsea Handler: The Feeling — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL
Con Mum (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
MAX
Lockerbie: The Bombing of Pan Am 103, Season 1 (CNN Original)
DISNEY+
Marvel Television’s Daredevil: Born Again – Episodes 5 & 6 at 6pm PT
HULU
Big Boys: Complete Season 3
Dandelion
March 26
NETFLIX
Caught (AR) — NETFLIX SERIES
I Survived a Crime: Season 2
Million Dollar Secret — NETFLIX SERIES
MAX
Naked and Afraid: LatAm, Season 3 (discovery+)
DISNEY+
Morphle and the Magic Pets: Shorts (S1, 10 episodes)
HULU
The Conners: Complete Season 6
PEACOCK
Deal or No Deal Island After Show, Season 1 – Finale (NBC)
The Irrational, Season 2 – Finale (NBC)
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show, Season 2 – Finale (Bravo Digital)
APPLE TV+
Side Quest
The Studio
March 27
NETFLIX
Gold & Greed: The Hunt for Fenn’s Treasure — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Survival of the Thickest: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES
MAX
Help! My House is Haunted, Season 5 (Travel Channel)
Paul American, Season 1 (Max Original)
HULU
The Conners: Season 8 Premiere
Alone: Complete Season 11
Biography: WWE Legends: Complete Season 4
Find My Country House: Complete Season 1
March 28
NETFLIX
The Lady’s Companion (ES) — NETFLIX SERIES
The Life List — NETFLIX FILM
MAX
Bargain Mansions, Season 6 (Magnolia Network)
Diners, Drive-Ins, Dives, Season 50 (Food Network)
Queer (A24)
Reformed (Le Sens Des Choses), Season 1 (Max Original)
DISNEY+
Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Road Trip
HULU
Chosen Family
The Line
PEACOCK
Southern Charm, Season 10 – Reunion, Uncensored (Bravo)
March 29
MAX
The Pioneer Woman, Season 38 (Food Network)
March 30
PEACOCK
Brian And Charles
Gigi & Nate
Hearts Around the Table: Shari’s Second Act
Stifel Snow Show, Season 2 – Finale (CNBC)
March 31
NETFLIX
Gone Girls: The Long Island Serial Killer — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY
Promised Hearts (ID) — NETFLIX FILM
Rhythm + Flow Italy: Season 2 (IT) — NETFLIX SERIES
MAX
Amityville: Where The Echo Lives
Camp Hell
Enter Nowhere
DISNEY+
David Blaine Do Not Attempt – Two New Episodes
HULU
The Fable: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)
Alex Cross (2012)
Bachelorette
PEACOCK
Black Butterfly
Dragon Blade
The Forbidden Kingdom
Hacksaw Ridge
The Last Exorcism
No Escape
Robin Hood (2018)