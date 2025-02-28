Everything Coming to Netflix, Max, Disney+, Apple TV+, Amazon, Hulu and Peacock in March 2025

Plenty of new titles will be springing up in streaming catalogues next month! As February draws to a close, all of the major streaming services – Netflix, Max, Disney+, Apple TV+, Amazon Prime Video, Hulu and Peacock – are getting ready to roll out dozens of new TV series, movies, and originals in March 2025.

Netflix will head into the new month strong with the March 4 debut of Meghan Markle’s new lifestyle show With Love, Meghan, and keep the momentum going with the premieres of anticipated new original films like the SpongeBob SquarePants movie Plankton: The Movie and the Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt-starring film The Electric State. Meanwhile, Peacock add Yellowstone Season 5, Part 2 available for streaming and also add the Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande blockbuster musical Wicked, which is up for 10 nominations at this year’s Oscars, which will stream on Hulu. Later in the month, the Disney-backed streamer will add the Oscar-nominated film Anora.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Keep scrolling to see all the titles headed to the streaming services in March 2025. (Note: Prime Video’s March list hasn’t been released as of posting time. This story will be updated with Prime Video’s titles once available.)

March 1

NETFLIX

50 First Dates

Annie (2014)

Beginners

Black Hawk Down

Blade Runner: The Final Cut

Blood and Bone

Cell 211

Do the Right Thing

Friday

High-Rise

The Holiday

Ma

National Security

Next Friday

Pride & Prejudice

Runaway Jury

See No Evil, Hear No Evil

Sicario

Ted

Vampires

Wedding Crashers

The Potato Lab (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES

SAKAMOTO DAYS (JP) — NETFLIX ANIME (new episode)

MAX

A Lost Lady

A Woman’s Face

AEW Special Events, 2020A

AEW Special Events, 2021A

AEW Special Events, 2022A

AEW Special Events, 2023A

AEW Special Events, 2024A

Along the Great Divide

Arrow in the Dust

Assassin’s Creed

Away We Go

Big Eyes

Captain Horatio Hornblower

Carrie (1976)

Carrie (2013)

Child’s Play (1988)

Child’s Play (2019)

Executive Suite

Ghostbusters (1984)

Ghostbusters II

Goodbye, My Fancy

GoodFellas

Jeopardy (1953)

Ladies They Talk About

Maggie

Massacre River

Men in Black

Men in Black II

Men in Black III

My Reputation

Night Nurse

Paddy Chayefsky: Collector of Words

Stand By Me

Susan and God

The Babe Ruth Story

The Best Man Holiday

The Burning Hills

The Damned Don’t Cry

The Descendants

The Forger

The Mad Miss Manton

The Man with a Cloak

The Perks of Being a Wallflower

The Purchase Price

The Secret Bride

The Two Mrs. Carrolls

The Women

This Woman Is Dangerous

To Please a Lady

When Ladies Meet

White Chicks

White Chicks: Unrated

Why Him?

HULU

Akeelah And The Bee

Alien

Alien 3

Alien Resurrection

Alien Vs. Predator

Alien: Covenant

Aliens

Aliens Vs. Predator – Requiem

The Amateur

American Hustle En Español

American Hustle

The Angry Birds Movie

Anger Management

Big

Birdman Or (The Unexpected Virtue Of Ignorance)

Bohemian Rhapsody

Brooklyn

Couples Retreat

Crazy Heart

Dangerous Beauty

Firehouse Dog

Good Will Hunting

High Fidelity (2000)

Jojo Rabbit

L.A. Confidential

The Last King Of Scotland

The Legend of Zorro

Life Of Pi

Lincoln

My Cousin Vinny

The Other Guys

The Other Guys En Español

Pacific Rim: Uprising

Predator

Predator 2

Predators

The Predator

The Princess Bride

Prometheus

Pulp Fiction

Sideways

The Social Network

The Wrestler

Think Like A Man Too En Español

Think Like a Man Too

The Truman Show

3:10 to Yuma (2007)

True Grit (2010)

The Ugly Truth En Español

The Ugly Truth

Unbreakable

Wadjda

War Horse

Welcome To The Rileys

Whatever Works En Español

Whatever Works

Wild Target

PEACOCK

300

The Art of Us

Baby, It’s Cold Inside

Belle

The Big Lebowski

Bleeding Steel

The Boss

The Breadwinner

A Bride For Christmas

Brokeback Mountain

Brooklyn

Call Jane

Come As You Are

The Croods

Dances With Wolves

Death Becomes Her

Den of Thieves

Dolittle

Drowning Mona

Emma

The Equalizer

The Equalizer 2

Fast Time At Ridgemont High

Flight 7500

The Flock

Fried Green Tomatoes

Funan

Gamer

Geostorm

The Gift of Peace

The Groomsmen

Hancock

Hanna

He Named Me Malala

Honk For Jesus: Save Your Soul

Hunter Killer

The Hurt Locker

Identity Thief

The Impossible

In Bruges

Josie And The Pussycats

Just Go With

Kill Bill: Volume 1

Kill Bill: Volume 2

A Knight’s Tale

Land of the Lost

The Last Witch Hunter

The Lego Movie

Leprechaun

Leprechaun II

Leprechaun III

Leprechaun 4: Lost in Space

Leprechaun V: In The Hood

Leprechaun VI: Back 2 Tha Hood

Leprechaun Origins

A Lifelong Love

Little Rascals

Love and Basketball

Love in Glacier National: A National Park Romance

Love On Ice

Love’s Portrait

Lucy

Madea’s Family Reunion

The Miracle Season

Morning Show Mysteries: Mortal Mishaps

My Christmas Family Tree

My Gal Sunday

Outlander

Paul

Pulse

Red

Red 2

Red Shoes and The Seven Dwarfs

Redemption in Cherry Springs

Rise and Shine, Benedict Stone

Road to Christmas

Rush

Salt

Snakes on a Plane

Snow Bride

Sonic The Hedgehog

Spy

Still Mine

Suffragette

Thelma & Louise

The Theory Of Everything

Trolls

Trolls World Tour

Twenty Feet From Stardom

Two Turtle Doves

The Vanishing

Venus and Serena

The Vows We Keep

Wedding Planner Mystery

What To Expect When You’re Expecting

White House Down

With Love, Christmas

World’s Greatest Dad

Zero Dark Thirty

March 2

HULU

The Oscars: Special Premiere

Love Again

Love Again En Español

PEACOCK

Jurassic World: Dominion

Jurassic World: Dominion (extended version)

The Royal We

March 3

NETFLIX

Hot Wheels Let’s Race: Season 3 — NETFLIX FAMILY

MAX

Celtics City (HBO Original)

The Nut Job

The Nut Job 2

Tournament of Champions, Season 6 (Food Network)

DISNEY+

Malawi Wildlife Rescue (S2, 6 episodes)

HULU

Sensory Overload

PEACOCK

The Real Housewives Of Potomac, Season 9 – Reunion, Uncensored (Bravo)

March 4

NETFLIX

Andrew Schulz: LIFE — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

The Graham Norton Show: Best Bits: Week of February 21, 2025

With Love, Meghan — NETFLIX SERIES

MAX

Smallfoot

DISNEY+

Marvel Television’s Daredevil: Born Again – Two-Episode Premiere at 6pm PT

HULU

The Gutter (2024)

PEACOCK

Snapped: Killer Couples, Season 18 – Premiere (Oxygen)

President Trump addresses Joint Session of Congress

March 5

NETFLIX

Just One Look (PL) — NETFLIX SERIES

The Leopard (IT) — NETFLIX SERIES

Medusa (CO) — NETFLIX SERIES

MAX

Jay & Pamela, Season 1 (TLC)

Road Rage, Season 3 (ID)

DISNEY+

Morphle: Shorts (S1, 15 episodes)

Primos (S1, 9 episodes)

Win or Lose – Two New Episodes

PEACOCK

Denise Richards and Her Wild Things, Season 1 – Premiere (Bravo)

March 6

NETFLIX

Barbie & Teresa: Recipe For Friendship

Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black: Season 1 Part 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

Larissa: The Other Side of Anitta (BR) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Love is Blind: Sweden: Season 1: After the Altar (SE) — NETFLIX SERIES

Power Rangers

MAX

Dylan’s Playtime Adventures, Season 1A (Max Original)

Jellystone, Season 3B (Max Original)

HULU

Deli Boys: Complete Season 1

PEACOCK

Love After Lockup, Season 5 – New Episodes

The Traitors: UK, Season 3 – Premiere, All Episodes – 12 Episodes (Peacock Exclusive)

The Traitors, Season 3 Finale and Reunion (Peacock Original)

March 7

NETFLIX

Chaos: The Manson Murders — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Delicious (DE) — NETFLIX FILM

Formula 1: Drive to Survive: Season 7 (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Nadaaniyan (IN) — NETFLIX FILM

Plankton: The Movie — NETFLIX FAMILY

When Life Gives You Tangerines (KR) — NETFLIX SERIES

MAX

Heretic (A24)

When No One Sees Us (Cuando Nadie Nos Ve), Season 1 (Max Original)

HULU

The Banger Sisters

Classified

Confessions Of A Shopaholic

Hellboy: The Crooked Man

The Inner Portrait

Notes On A Scandal

PEACOCK

Hitpig! – Premiere (Peacock Exclusive)

Mother

Shuttle

Southern Hospitality, Season 3 – Reunion, Uncensored (Bravo)

March 8

NETFLIX

SAKAMOTO DAYS (JP) — NETFLIX ANIME (new episode)

HULU

Babylon

Babylon En Español

PEACOCK

The Way Home, Season 3 – Finale (Hallmark)

March 9

MAX

The Righteous Gemstones, Season 4 (HBO Original)

PEACOCK

The Reluctant Royal

March 10

NETFLIX

American Manhunt: Osama bin Laden — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

MAX

Home Town Takeover, Season 3 (HGTV)

Naked and Afraid, Season 18 (Discovery)

Oh My God…Yes! A Series of Extremely Relatable Circumstances, Season 1 (Adult Swim)

YOLO: Rainbow Trinity, Season 3 (Adult Swim)

HULU

American Idol: Season 8 Premiere

The $100,000 Pyramid: Season 8 Premiere

The Benefactor

Ca$h

Hesher

PEACOCK

The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Season 16 – Premiere (Bravo)

Wicked: The Real Story

March 11

MAX

Kobe: The Making of a Legend (CNN Original Series)

Spring Baking Championship, Season 11 (Food Network)

DISNEY+

Marvel Television’s Daredevil: Born Again – Episode 3 at 6pm PT

HULU

Last Take: Rust and the Story of Halyna: Documentary Premiere

New Life

PEACOCK

Accident, Suicide, or Murder, Season 5 All Episodes (Oxygen)

Me Robaste El Corazon, Season 1 – Premiere (Telemundo)

March 12

NETFLIX

Everybody’s Live with John Mulaney — NETFLIX LIVE EVENT

Temptation Island — NETFLIX SERIES

Welcome to the Family (MX) — NETFLIX SERIES

MAX

Constables On Patrol, Season 1 (Discovery)

DISNEY+

Disney Jr.’s Ariel (S1, 4 episodes)

Port Protection Alaska (S8, 10 episodes)

Meet the Pickles: The Making of Win or Lose

Win or Lose – Two New Episodes

HULU

Murai In Love: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)

Am I Being Unreasonable?: Complete Season 2

The Conners: Complete Seasons 1-5

PEACOCK

Plane

March 13

NETFLIX

Adolescence (GB) — NETFLIX SERIES

Love is Blind: Sweden: Season 2 (SE) — NETFLIX SERIES

MAX

Battle of Culiacán: Heirs of the Cartel (Culiacanazo: Herederos del Narco) (Max Original)

Expedition Bigfoot, Season 6 (Discovery)

Married to Real Estate, Season 4 (HGTV)

The Parenting (Max Original)

HULU

Control Freak: Film Premiere

After the First 48: Season 9B

American Godfathers: The Five Families: Complete Season 1

Brigham Young: Architect Of Faith: Complete Season 1

Lifetime Presents Women Making History: Complete Season 1

Parents Gone Wild: Complete Season 1

Pawn Stars: Best Of: Complete Season 5

Sentenced to Life: Teen Killers: Complete Season 1

The First 48: Complete Season 26

The Boston Strangler

The First 48: Critical Minutes

Monster Hunter (2020)

Stepmom from Hell

PEACOCK

Long Bright River, Season 1 – Premiere, All Episodes (Peacock Original)

March 14

NETFLIX

Audrey

The Electric State — NETFLIX FILM

MAX

Beau Is Afraid (A24)

HULU

Bill Burr: Drop Dead Years: Special Premiere

Fight Club

Force of Nature: The Dry 2

The Last Of The Mohicans

The Prestige

True Lies

PEACOCK

Mystery Island: Winner Takes It All

Romulus, My Father

The Sacrament

Top Chef, Season 22 – Premiere (Bravo)

Top Chef: Last Chance Kitchen, Season 22 – Premiere (Bravo Digital)

Top Chef: The Dish with Kish, Season 2 – Premiere (Bravo Digital)

APPLE TV+

Dope Thief

March 15

NETFLIX

SAKAMOTO DAYS (JP) — NETFLIX ANIME (new episode)

MAX

Bugs Bunny Builders, Season 2C (Cartoon Network)

Ready to Love, Season 10 (OWN)

HULU

Premonition

Premonition En Español

The Roundup: No Way Out

The Roundup: Punishment

March 16

PEACOCK

Royal-ish

Vengeance

Yellowstone, Season 5 Part 2 (Peacock Exclusive)

March 17

NETFLIX

CoComelon Lane: Season 4 — NETFLIX FAMILY

Inside: Season 2 (GB) — NETFLIX SERIES

The Walking Dead: Dead City: Season 1

MAX

A Body in the Snow: The Trial of Karen Read, Season 1 (ID)

A Clean Sheet: The Return of Gabe Landeskog, Season 1 (TNT Sports)

TNT Sports Conversations, Season 1 (TNT Sports)

HULU

The Sabrina Soto Show: Complete Season 1

Anora

March 18

NETFLIX

Bert Kreischer: Lucky — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Love & Hip Hop New York: Seasons 3-4

The Outrun

DISNEY+

Marvel Television’s Daredevil: Born Again – Episode 4 at 6pm PT

HULU

Carol

Exhibiting Forgiveness

March 19

NETFLIX

Twister: Caught in the Storm — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Woman of the Dead: Season 2 (AT) — NETFLIX SERIES

MAX

House of Knives, Season 1 (Food Network)

DISNEY+

Life Below Zero (S23, 20 episodes)

Star Wars: Young Jedi Adventures – 12 Remaining Episodes from S2

HULU

Gannibal: Season 2 Premiere

Good American Family: Series Premiere

Hyper Knife: Series Premiere (SUBBED & DUBBED)

Tokyo Revengers: Complete Season 2B (DUBBED)

Magi: Compete Seasons 1-2 (DUBBED)

Rega Crimson: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)

PEACOCK

The Invisible Man (2020)

Opry 100: A Live Celebration

March 20

NETFLIX

Bet Your Life (TR) — NETFLIX SERIES

Den of Thieves 2: Pantera

The Residence — NETFLIX SERIES

Wolf King (GB) — NETFLIX FAMILY

HULU

O’Dessa: Film Premiere

My Strange Arrest: Complete Season 2

Ol’ Dirty Bastard: A Tale of Two Dirtys: Complete Season 1

The Proof Is Out There: Alien Edition: Complete Season 1

Rachael Ray in Tuscany: Complete Season 1

Trapped in the Rocky Mountains

PEACOCK

Rescued Chimpanzees of the Congo With Jane Goodall

March 21

NETFLIX

Go! (ZA) — NETFLIX SERIES

Little Siberia (SE) — NETFLIX FILM

Revelations (KR) — NETFLIX FILM

MAX

A Decent Man (Porządny Człowiek), Season 1 (HBO Original)

Sing Sing (A24)

HULU

The Demon Sword Master of Excalibur Academy: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)

I’ve Somehow Gotten Stronger When I Improved My Farm-Related Skills: Complete Season 1 (SUBBED & DUBBED)

PEACOCK

Filth

Hammer of the Gods

The Right Kind of Wrong

Wicked – Premiere (Peacock Exclusive)

Wicked – Sing-Along Alternate Feature-Length Version – Premiere (Peacock Exclusive)

March 22

NETFLIX

SAKAMOTO DAYS (JP) — NETFLIX ANIME (finale)

MAX

Tiny Toons Looniversity, Season 2C (Cartoon Network)

DISNEY+

Animals, They’re Just Like Us! (S1, 6 episodes)

HULU

The Jesus Music

PEACOCK

Happy’s Place, Season 1 – Finale (NBC)

March 23

MAX

Girl Meets Farm, Season 14 (Food Network)

PEACOCK

Hearts Around the Table: Jenna’s First Love

Minions: The Rise of Gru

March 24

MAX

Signs of a Psychopath, Season 9 (ID)

DISNEY+

David Blaine Do Not Attempt – Two-Episode Premiere

HULU

Wildflower

PEACOCK

When Calls The Heart, Season 12 – Finale (Hallmark)

Married to Medicine, Season 11 – Reunion, Uncensored (Bravo)

March 25

NETFLIX

Chelsea Handler: The Feeling — NETFLIX COMEDY SPECIAL

Con Mum (GB) — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

MAX

Lockerbie: The Bombing of Pan Am 103, Season 1 (CNN Original)

DISNEY+

Marvel Television’s Daredevil: Born Again – Episodes 5 & 6 at 6pm PT

HULU

Big Boys: Complete Season 3

Dandelion

March 26

NETFLIX

Caught (AR) — NETFLIX SERIES

I Survived a Crime: Season 2

Million Dollar Secret — NETFLIX SERIES

MAX

Naked and Afraid: LatAm, Season 3 (discovery+)

DISNEY+

Morphle and the Magic Pets: Shorts (S1, 10 episodes)

HULU

The Conners: Complete Season 6

PEACOCK

Deal or No Deal Island After Show, Season 1 – Finale (NBC)

The Irrational, Season 2 – Finale (NBC)

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills After Show, Season 2 – Finale (Bravo Digital)

APPLE TV+

Side Quest

The Studio

March 27

NETFLIX

Gold & Greed: The Hunt for Fenn’s Treasure — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Survival of the Thickest: Season 2 — NETFLIX SERIES

MAX

Help! My House is Haunted, Season 5 (Travel Channel)

Paul American, Season 1 (Max Original)

HULU

The Conners: Season 8 Premiere

Alone: Complete Season 11

Biography: WWE Legends: Complete Season 4

Find My Country House: Complete Season 1

March 28

NETFLIX

The Lady’s Companion (ES) — NETFLIX SERIES

The Life List — NETFLIX FILM

MAX

Bargain Mansions, Season 6 (Magnolia Network)

Diners, Drive-Ins, Dives, Season 50 (Food Network)

Queer (A24)

Reformed (Le Sens Des Choses), Season 1 (Max Original)

DISNEY+

Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Road Trip

HULU

Chosen Family

The Line

PEACOCK

Southern Charm, Season 10 – Reunion, Uncensored (Bravo)

March 29

MAX

The Pioneer Woman, Season 38 (Food Network)

March 30

PEACOCK

Brian And Charles

Gigi & Nate

Hearts Around the Table: Shari’s Second Act

Stifel Snow Show, Season 2 – Finale (CNBC)

March 31

NETFLIX

Gone Girls: The Long Island Serial Killer — NETFLIX DOCUMENTARY

Promised Hearts (ID) — NETFLIX FILM

Rhythm + Flow Italy: Season 2 (IT) — NETFLIX SERIES

MAX

Amityville: Where The Echo Lives

Camp Hell

Enter Nowhere

DISNEY+

David Blaine Do Not Attempt – Two New Episodes

HULU

The Fable: Complete Season 1 (DUBBED)

Alex Cross (2012)

Bachelorette

PEACOCK

Black Butterfly

Dragon Blade

The Forbidden Kingdom

Hacksaw Ridge

The Last Exorcism

No Escape

Robin Hood (2018)