'365 DNI' Sequel in the Works

Fans of the erotically-charged crime drama 365 DNI are in for some good news and bad news. The Polish production, which premiered on Netflix in June, is getting a sequel. Although it likely won't go into production until sometime in 2021, according to star Anna-Maria Sieklucka, who revealed the news in an Instagram video.

"Not this year, because because of the pandemic we will not be able to go abroad to shoot [it]," Sieklucka explained, via OneT Film. "You must be patient and wait. Probably it will be until next year. We do not know exactly when we will be able to start." Co-star Magdalena Lamparska also weighed in, citing the coronavirus pandemic for the delay. "Everything has been stopped and the situation is similar in every country, and the film industry has just froze. A trip to another country, especially to Italy, would be too risky for the Polish crew at the moment."

The title translates into "365 Days" in English and is based on Blanka Lipińska's best-selling book of the same name. The announcement of an eventual sequel isn't much of a surprise, given that she's written two sequels, Ten dzień in 2018 and Kolejne 365 DNI in 2019, both of which became best-selling books as well.

365 DNI tells the story of business executive Laura Biel (Sieklucka) who takes a vacation to Sicily, only to be kidnapped by a local mafia boss Massimo Torricelli (Michele Morrone), who's taken power following the assassination of his father. After her kidnapping, the mafioso pitches the idea of giving her a full year to fall in love with him, which is where the title comes from. Over the course of her imprisonment, Laura is nonetheless forced into acts of voyeurism, BDSM, and (eventually) sex. Before long, Laura falls in love with him, a plot point that has arguably become the film's main point of controversy.

The film was co-directed by filmmakers Barbara Bialowas and Tomasz Mandes, and prior to its Netflix release, enjoyed a brief theatrical run in the U.K., taking in just under $10 million. Prior to 365 DNI, Sieklucka has had a recurring role on the long-running Polish drama Na Dobre I Na Zie. Morrone has also had some bit parts in the past, though the film marks his first starring role. While fans have been won over by its racy sex scenes, drawing comparisons to the Fifty Shades franchise, others have taken a major issue with the film equating Stockholm Syndrome to love.