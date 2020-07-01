'365 Days' Star Michele Morrone Announces He's on Board for Sequel

✖

The steamy Netflix sensation, 365 Days or also known as 365 DNI overseas, appears headed for a sequel. The film’s leading man and the new heartthrob for viewers, Michele Morrone, confirmed for himself that another adaptation would be coming to the streaming service at some point.

The news was revealed as Morrone was sending a personalized video as part of HalaHi, which is a similar platform to Cameo where people can pay for personalized videos from celebrities. In the video obtained by TMZ in a response to one fan, Morrone responded, “The answer is yes. We're going to shoot the second part." He went on to say as to when that may be remains a question. As the coronavirus pandemic continues to prove a daunting task not just for the United States of America but for the rest of the country, production across Hollywood remains idle. Beyond the information Morrone provided, no further details are known.

The first film debuted on Feb. 7 in Poland and eventually landed on Netflix this month to a positive reception but did garner some backlash. In the states, viewers compared the story to another trilogy of books-turned-movies, Fifty Shades of Grey. Morrone, a 29-year-old actor from Italy, stars as Don Massimo Torricelli. Alongside him is Laura Biel, who is played by Anna-Maria Sieklucka. The cast also features Bronislaw Wroclawski, Otar Saralidze and Magdalena Lamparska. The film is based on a series of books written by Blanka Lipinska.

Viewers get to follow the story of a young woman from Warsaw, Poland who winds up meeting Massimo before eventually takes a liking to him after imprisoning her and granting her 365 days to fall in love with him. Massimo, however, has some resemblance to Christian Grey from Fifty Shades of Gray in their dominant ways. Throughout the film, Biel and Massimo develop chemistry in what can only be described as a sultry, palpitating way.

In an interview at the time of the film’s release in Europe, Morrone was asked about the character he played, referring to him as “just a human.” He added that even though he may not feel so, he’s a “superhero” in a way but has a lot of problems due to the power he has the money he possesses. He adds that his character views sex as “just like drinking a glass of wine” but that things get different when Laura enters the picture.

365 Days is available to stream on Netflix.