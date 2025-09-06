3 Best TV Shows Paramount+ Is Adding in September

Summer may be over, but Paramount+ is not slowing down.

There are a handful of shows coming to the streamer this month.

Between a new NCIS spinoff, a new season of a big show, and even a major awards show, there is a lot to look forward to on Paramount+ for September 2025, and that’s barely half of it. There are plenty of shows and films, both old and new, being added to Paramount+ over the next few weeks. But these three shows are the best additions.

NCIS: Tony & Ziva – Out Now

L-R Cote De Pablo as Ziva David and Michael Weatherly as Tony Dinozzo In NCIS: Tony & Ziva, episode 3, season 1, airing on Paramount+ 2025. Photo Credit: Marcell Piti/Paramount+

The highly-anticipated NCIS spinoff dropped the first three episodes on Thursday. Starring Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo, NCIS: Tony & Ziva follows the fan-favorite titular characters in Paris, where they are raising their tween daughter, Tali, together while not actually together. After Tony’s security company is attacked, they have to go on the run across Europe, “try to figure out who is after them and maybe even learn to trust each other again so they can finally have their unconventional happily ever after.”

The series also stars Amita Suman, Maximilian Osinski, Lara Rossi, Isla Gie, Nassima Benchicou, Julian Ovenden, Terence Maynard, and James D’Arcy. New episodes will be releasing weekly on Thursdays, with the Season 1 finale premiering on Oct. 23.

2025 MTV Video Music Awards – September 7

LL COOL J, Host of 2025 MTV VMA’s Airing September 7 on CBS Television Network. Photos: Giovana Schluter Nunes/ MTV © 2025 Viacom International Inc.

The 2025 MTV Video Music Awards are one of two major award shows not only airing on CBS this month, but on Paramount+. For the first time ever, the awards show is airing on the Eye network and will simulcast on MTV and Paramount+ this Sunday, live coast-to-coast beginning at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

LL Cool J is hosting the awards show from the USB Arena in New York. Performers include Alex Warren, Busta Rhymes, J Balvin, DJ Snake, Justin Quiles, and Lenny Tavárez, Ricky Martin, Sabrina Carpenter, sombr, and Mariah Carey. There will also be a tribute to late rock icon Ozzy Osbourne by Steven Tyler, Joe Perry, YUNGBLUD, and Nuno Bettencourt.

Tulsa King: Season 3 – September 21

Jay Will as Tyson, Sylvester Stallone as Dwight Manfredi and Mike Walden as Bigfoot in the Paramount+ original series TULSA KING. Photo Credit: Brian Douglas/Paramount+. ©2025 Viacom International Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Sylvester Stallone is back as Dwight Manfredi in the third season of crime drama Tulsa King on Sept. 21. In the new season, “Dwight’s empire expands, so do his enemies and the risks to his crew. Now, he faces his most dangerous adversaries in Tulsa yet: the Dunmires, a powerful old-money family that doesn’t play by old-world rules, forcing Dwight to fight for everything he’s built and protect his family.”

Along with Stallone, Tulsa King also stars Martin Starr, Jay Will, Annabella Sciorra, Neal McDonough, Robert Patrick, Beau Knapp, Bella Heathcote, Chris Caldovino, McKenna Quigley Harrington, Mike “Cash Flo” Walden, Kevin Pollak, Vincent Piazza, Frank Grillo, Michael Beach, and James Russo, with Garrett Hedlund and Dana Delany. Episodes of Tulsa King will be dropping weekly on Sundays.