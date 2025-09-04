CBS to Air Huge Awards Show for the First Time Ever This Weekend

CBS is airing a major awards show for the first time ever this weekend.

The Eye network will be the home of the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards, airing on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET.

It was first announced that the music awards show would be broadcast on CBS earlier this year. The news wasn’t so surprising, as the 2024 VMAs aired across BET, BET Her, CMT, Comedy Central Logo, MTV2, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Pop, TV Land, and VH1, as well as MTV. All networks listed, including CBS, are owned by Paramount, so it makes sense. Of course, MTV will still show the VMAs as well since it will simulcast on the network.

LL COOL J, Host of 2025 MTV VMA’s Airing September 7 on CBS Television Network. Photos: Giovana Schluter Nunes/ MTV © 2025 Viacom International Inc.

LL Cool J will be hosting the event, live from New York’s USB Arena. Presenters include Ashlee Simpson Ross, Brittany Snow, Ciara, KPop Demon Hunters stars EJAE, REI AMI, and Audrey Nuna (Huntr/x), Ice Spice, Jessica Simpson, Latto, Livvy Dunne, Malin Ackerman, Meg Stalter, Nikki Glaser, and Paris Hilton. Nessa and Kevan Kenney will host the hour-long pre-show special on at 7 p.m. ET on Sunday on MTV, BET, BET Her, Comedy Central, CMT, Logo, MTV2, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Pop, TV Land, and VH1.

Performing at this year’s show include three-time nominee Alex Warren in his first VMAs performance, MV VMA Rock The Bells Visionary Award honoree Busta Rhymes, J Balvin, DJ Snake, Justin Quiles, and Lenny Tavárez, Latin Icon Award honoree Ricky Martin, Sabrina Carpenter, and sombr. Meanwhile, Mariah Carey will receive the coveted Video Vanguard Award and perform a medley of her biggest hits.

The VMAs will be the latest awards show telecast on CBS. The network is also the home of the Grammys until next year, the Tony Awards, Kennedy Center Honors, CMT Music Awards, Golden Globes through 2030, and American Music Awards through 2030. It’s very likely that if the VMAs do well on CBS on Sunday, this won’t be the last time it’s broadcast on the network.

Since 1984, the Video Music Awards have celebrated the best in music, voted on by fans. Last year’s telecast was the biggest multi-network audience in four years, with a 25% increase year-over-year. The 2025 VMAs are produced by Gunpowder & Sky. Bruce Gillmer, Den of Thieves co-founder Jesse Ignjatovic, and Barb Bialkowski are executive producers. Alicia Portugal is co-executive producer. Jackie Barba is executive in charge of production. Wendy Plaut is executive in charge of celebrity talent. Lisa Lauricella is executive in charge of music talent.

The 2025 MTV VMAs air on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET on CBS, with a simulcast on MTV and streaming on Paramount+.