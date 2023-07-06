2022 Netflix Movie Just Premiered in the UK and Is Now #10 Worldwide

More than six months after it debuted on Netflix in the U.S., Matilda: The Musical is reaching global success. The film, an adaptation of the 2013 Tony-winning Broadway show directed by Matthew Warchus and based on the 1988 children's novel by Roald Dahl, has jumped into the Netflix Top 10 Movies chart worldwide following its Netflix U.K. premiere.

According to streaming data released by Netflix, Matilda: The Musical ended the week of June 26 through July 2 in tenth place with 2.4 million and 4.9 million hours viewed. The film falls directly behind Nimona, the streamer's adaptation of ND Stevenson's graphic novel of the same name, which enjoyed 3.2 million views and 5.5 million hours viewed. Other titles in the ranking include Ghosts of the Abyss (No. 8), Sniper: Assassin's End (No. 7), Paw Patrol: The Movie (No. 6), Take Care of Maya (No. 5), Extraction (No. 4), Run Rabbit Run (No. 3), and The Perfect Find (No. 2). Extraction 2, starring Chris Hemsworth, claimed the top spot with 17.5 million views and 36.2 million hours viewed, per Netflix's data.

Similar to the '90s movie, Matilda: The Musical centers around Matilda Wormwood, a young girl "with big curiosity, a sharp mind and a vivid imagination – and the worst parents in the world." She escapes her horrible home life through the magic of reading and the encouragement of her inspiring teacher Miss Honey. Sent to school at Crunchem Hall, Matilda's love for learning is dampened when she learns the school is like a prison for children led by the evil Miss Trunchbull. But Matilda isn't intimidated by Trunchbull's imposing ways, and with the help of her telekinetic abilities, she takes a stand for what's right.

Matilda: The Musical stars Alisha Weir as Matilda, a role that was previously held by Mara Wilson in the 1996 adaptation. Stephen Graham and Andrea Riseborough star as Matilda's parents, with Lashana Lynch taking on the role of Miss Hone and Emma Thompson portraying Trunchbull.

The film first debuted on Netflix in the U.S. on Christmas Day, just a few weeks after its limited theatrical release. The film enjoyed a theatrical release in the U.K. in November, but its Netflix release in the U.K. was delayed until July due to a deal with Sony Pictures Releasing International. While the film does not currently rank in the Top 10 in the U.S., FlixPatrol data shows it ranking in the Top 10 in Ireland, Malta, and the U.K. currently. The movie holds a 92% critics score and a 73% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes.