'Unfrosted' Cast Talks Breakfast Pastry Biopics, Working with Jerry Seinfeld (Exclusive)

On Friday, Netflix is debuting a brand new movie, Unfrosted, co-written and directed by Jerry Seinfeld, who also stars in the hilarious flick. Recently, PopCulture.com had a chance to speak with three of the movie's cast members: Sarah Cooper, Max Greenfield and Christian Slater.

The outlandish new film takes place in Michigan in 1963 and hilariously depicts "Kellogg's and Post, sworn cereal rivals, race to create a pastry that will change the face of breakfast forever." During our conversation with the three stars, we asked their thoughts on the future of breakfast pastry biopics, and if Unfrosted might be just the beginning of a new genre of filmmaking.

"No, I don't," Cooper said. "Because you can't top this movie. Although they said you couldn't top of a Pop-Tart, and they did with frosting. So perhaps they could." She added, "But I would really, if I were a filmmaker, a writer, trying to make something even remotely like this, I would be cautious."

Slater then quipped, "In France, they're trying to follow us and they're doing a croissant thing they're developing. I just heard about that." Cooper quipped, "And then in Mexico, they're doing an empanada thing. In Jamaica, they're doing a beef patty movie, a movie about beef patties."



While the movie, in many ways, really is all fun and games, we inquired about what it was like to work with the legendary Jerry Seinfeld in his feature film directorial debut. "I felt really special in the fact that we got to work with him," Greenfeld said, "specifically Amy [Schumer] and I, in a way where our stuff was sort of isolated and Jerry was just directing. He wasn't acting in the scenes."

"We'd come in, we'd rehearse, he'd get the writers after listening to it and seeing it on its feet. They'd write it," he continued. "Most of the writers that were there with him were guys from [his iconic self-titled TV series] Seinfeld, so this was kind of how Seinfeld worked, and it's kind of how a multi-cam works. We were able to shoot it that way. Just, without a live audience."

"To me, it was something I was really familiar with and we felt really comfortable in," Greenfield went on to share. "And to do that with Jerry and Amy was just like, we've talked about this, but I think I might be done. I think I might retire after this." Cooper then chimed in, "Big announcement. Max Greenfield is retiring." The former New Girl actor joked, "The breakfast cereal genre movie is over, and so is Max's career. We both went out on top."

Finally, Slater weighed in on his experience working on Unfrosted, saying, "One of the things I loved about this movie, and found so surprising, is just how the whole concept, everything you think you know is just turned on its head and there's a whole subculture going on. And for Mr. Cabana, Jerry's character, to sort of get swept up into that tornado was a lot of fun to watch."

Unfrosted is directed by Jerry Seinfeld from a script he wrote with Spike Feresten, Andy Robin and Barry Marder. Additional cast members include Melissa McCarthy, Jim Gaffigan and Hugh Grant, among many, many more. Unfrosted is now streaming, only on Netflix.