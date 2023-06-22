Essential '90s Kids Movie Hits Netflix's Top 10

More than three decades after it hit theaters, a beloved 1996 children's movie still seems to be enchanting kids. Matilda, the Danny DeVito-directed and Mara Wilson-starring fantasy comedy film, has splashed onto Netflix's Top 10 charts, the film currently taking the No. 10 spot on Netflix Kids.

The whimsical tale, long considered an essential '90s kids movie, stars Wilson as Matilda Wormwood, a young girl gifted with the power of telekinesis. After realizing her powers, she uses them to deal with her crude, distant family – her father, played by DeVito, and mother, played by Rhea Perlman – and her school's evil principal, Agatha Trunchbull, portrayed by Pam Ferris. The film is an adaptation of a Roald Dahl work and co-produced and directed by DeVito from a screenplay by Nicholas Kazan and Robin Swicord.

Although the movie was not a box office hit, only grossing $33.5 million in the United States on a $36 million budget, Matilda has long been considered a childhood staple. The movie was also met with positive reviews from critics and currently holds a 91% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes, where the critics consensus reads, "Danny DeVito-directed version of Matilda is odd, charming, and while the movie diverges from Roald Dahl, it nonetheless captures the book's spirit."

Matilda has also been favored by audiences. On Rotten Tomatoes, the film has a 73% audience score, making it certified fresh. Audiences surveyed by CinemaScore gave the film a grade "B+" on a scale of A to F.

The 1996 film's success on Netflix comes six months after the film was pushed back into the spotlight when Netflix released its Matilda: The Musical film on Christmas Day. The film is an adaptation of the 2013 Tony-winning Broadway show directed by Matthew Warchus, and similar to the original screen adaptation of Dahl's work, proved to be a success. The musical holds a 92% critics score and 73% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes. The critics consensus reads, "Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical brings the classic story back to the screen with a delightful Emma Thompson, dazzling dancing, and a suitably irascible take on the source material," with the audience saying, "Some viewers will still prefer the first film adaptation, but with catchy songs and impressive choreography, Roald Dahl's Matilda the Musical is plenty of fun in its own right."