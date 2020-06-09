'13 Reasons Why' Season 4: Fans React to Series Finale
It's the end of an era for Netflix following the final season debut of controversial teen drama 13 Reasons Why. After initially premiering in March of 2017, the streaming platform dropped the 10-episode fourth and final season on Friday, causing many fans to flock to social media to react as they watched the final episodes. Warning: This post contains spoilers for 13 Reasons Why Season 4.
After ending Season 3 with the death of Monty de la Cruz, who was jailed for sexual assault and was framed for Bryce Walker’s murder, Season 4 picked up towards the end of the core group of characters' high school experience, though senior year was anything but normal. Struggling with guilt, Clay Jensen was frequented by hallucinations of both Bryce and Monty. Meanwhile, the halls of Liberty High School were anything but peaceful with a hyper-realistic school shooting drill and even a riot led by Clay and Jessica Davis. And, in a tragic turn of events, Justin Foley became the latest Liberty High student to die after he contracted HIV-1 that had progressed into AIDS. The season ended with the remaining members of the senior class graduating and the 13 characters who had jump started the story burying Hannah Baker's tapes before heading off to college.
Given how eventful the season was, it comes as little surprise that social media lit up with fan reactions. As one major moment and then the next played across their screens, many Netflix subscribers took to social media to react, some reflecting on the importance of the show after the screen faded to black following the series finale. Keep scrolling to see what fans had to say about 13 Reasons Why Season 4.
This was the SADDEST yet most BEAUTIFUL ending ever. I’ve cried for a lot of TV shows’ finales but 13 Reasons Why’s ending is something. Give Dylan Minnette and Brandon Flynn the Emmys they deserve. #13ReasonsWhy pic.twitter.com/97YmguyEVT— isabella (@isabella_alvrzz) June 5, 2020
I’ve never cried so much about a fictional character JUSTIN FOLEY DESERVED BETTER!!!! #13reasonswhy pic.twitter.com/2CdWnCUhEM— sammy.casler (@casler_sammy) June 9, 2020
Tony appreciation post because he was the same loyal and caring friend throughout the entire show. Not once did he switch up or change on anyone. He did everything for his friends. He put his life at risk for them multiple times. We stan a king #13ReasonsWhy pic.twitter.com/f3g1UFFGe0— Kasey Oresick (@KaseyOresick) June 9, 2020
me after binging the fourth and final season of #13ReasonsWhy pic.twitter.com/ODcxumn7i7— laleigh / 🌸✨ (@LaleighBot) June 9, 2020
IF BRANDON FLYNN OR DYLAN MINNETTE DO NOT WIN AN EMMY AFTER THAT FUCKING SEASON 4 PERFORMANCE, I MIGHT ACTUALLY SCREAM. ONLY TWO MOMENTS HAVE MADE ME CRY TO THE POINT I COULDN'T BREATH , THIS ENDING AND MY DOG DYING #13ReasonsWhy pic.twitter.com/DyDGdj1HzW— Levy_Phantom🌹 (@softlittlewoo) June 9, 2020
we gonna miss you all!
take me back to the night we met. #13reasonswhy pic.twitter.com/PEQE6rPNew— ☆ (@badcurlss) June 9, 2020
Me after watching season 4 of #13ReasonsWhy : pic.twitter.com/bfwDjeJ2nA— McKayla (@MickeyB_10) June 7, 2020
Don’t get me wrong I am MAD about the ending but... THAT ACTING in that scene with Justin and Clay... give ALL the awards to Brandon Flynn #13reasonswhy4 #13rw #13reasonswhy— Lauren (@Eggshells78) June 5, 2020
Just got done watching 13 reason why in the ending. Had me in tears— Cheyenne (@Cheyenn18954269) June 5, 2020
Y’all got me so fucked up with that last episode. i want to speak with the managers of the writers as to why TF they thought it was okay to do Justy like that? 🥺 im not ok #13reasonswhy pic.twitter.com/SUkQDBnuwQ— mystical and shit ☪︎ (@urDESrespectful) June 8, 2020
How many of you have ever felt personally victimised by the ending of #13ReasonsWhy Season 4. pic.twitter.com/CqT64BBheq— Nikita Annice BA (@nikitaannicexo) June 7, 2020
Thank you Clay Jensen, Hannah Baker, Justin Foley, Alex Standall, Tyler Down, Tony Padilla, Caleb, Zach Dempsey, Jessica Davis, Ani Achola, Charlie St. George, Ryan Shaver, Courtney Crimsen, Sheri Holland, Cyrus, Diego Torres, Winston Williams, Skye Miller #13ReasonsWhy pic.twitter.com/TvGbQi6D2v— 𝑪𝒍𝒐𝒆́ ✊🏼✊🏽✊🏾✊🏿 (@shadowglitters) June 8, 2020
This show talked about depression, anxiety, suicide, mental health, LGBTQ, substance abuse, bullying and many other things in last 4 years like no other mainstream show or movie ever did. #13reasonswhyseason4 #13ReasonsWhy pic.twitter.com/5cCye4BtyH— ABHINEET SRIVASTAVA (@absriv) June 7, 2020
I don’t think any show has ever made me so invested and so speechless throughout it’s entirety.
The characters felt too real and the situations felt uncomfortable at times, but it did what no other show would.
Goodbye #13ReasonsWhy, I’m glad I took the ride. 📼 pic.twitter.com/SVrxtuMvjh— “KJ” Gardner (@kadingardner) June 8, 2020