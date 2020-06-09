'13 Reasons Why' Season 4: Fans React to Series Finale

It's the end of an era for Netflix following the final season debut of controversial teen drama 13 Reasons Why. After initially premiering in March of 2017, the streaming platform dropped the 10-episode fourth and final season on Friday, causing many fans to flock to social media to react as they watched the final episodes. Warning: This post contains spoilers for 13 Reasons Why Season 4.

After ending Season 3 with the death of Monty de la Cruz, who was jailed for sexual assault and was framed for Bryce Walker’s murder, Season 4 picked up towards the end of the core group of characters' high school experience, though senior year was anything but normal. Struggling with guilt, Clay Jensen was frequented by hallucinations of both Bryce and Monty. Meanwhile, the halls of Liberty High School were anything but peaceful with a hyper-realistic school shooting drill and even a riot led by Clay and Jessica Davis. And, in a tragic turn of events, Justin Foley became the latest Liberty High student to die after he contracted HIV-1 that had progressed into AIDS. The season ended with the remaining members of the senior class graduating and the 13 characters who had jump started the story burying Hannah Baker's tapes before heading off to college.

Given how eventful the season was, it comes as little surprise that social media lit up with fan reactions. As one major moment and then the next played across their screens, many Netflix subscribers took to social media to react, some reflecting on the importance of the show after the screen faded to black following the series finale. Keep scrolling to see what fans had to say about 13 Reasons Why Season 4.