Watch ’13 Reasons Why’ Season 2 Before Official Release

Fans of Netflix‘s popular original series 13 Reasons Why have the chance to see the second season before its official release.

13 Reasons Why, Netflix’s controversial original series based on the novel by Jay Asher, does not yet have an official release date for its highly anticipated second season, but fans of the show are being offered the chance to get a sneak preview.

According to Express, fans of the series have been invited through ticket site 1iota to watch an advanced screening of the next season.

The screening, which is scheduled to take place in Los Angeles on Friday, March 30, Saturday, March 31, and Wednesday, April 1, will also include panel discussions with the cast. Tickets for the event cost $65 and are limited to two per person.

The debut season of the Netflix series was modeled after the young adult novel of the same name, which centered on high school student Hannah Baker (Katherine Langford) and her classmate Clay listening to the 13 cassette tapes she recorded mapping out the events that led to her death by suicide.

As the company previously revealed, season two will explore the lives of Hannah’s classmates and how her actions affected them.

Ahead of the show’s second season, the streaming platform announced that a suicide warning video in front of episodes of the dramatic series, which faced criticism during its debut season for its depiction of suicide and traumatic experiences, will be included.

In the video, stars of the show speak directly to the audience and encourage them to seek help if they feel they have suicidal thoughts, and also suggest that they avoid watching the show if they feel the subject matter may be triggering for them.

The clip has already been added to the first season episodes and will also play before episodes of the upcoming second season.