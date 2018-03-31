’13 Reasons Why’ Release Date Poster Debunked as Fake

A poster claiming to tease season 2 of 13 Reasons Why has been debunked as fake after circulating widely on social media this weekend.

The poster showed Jessica Davis (Alisha Boe) in the hit Netflix original series, ready for a comeback. Netflix has yet to announce a release date for the second season, but the sudden appearance of a poster had many people thinking that they might surprise fans by dropping a new season over the weekend.

This turned out to be wishful thinking. The poster has been debunked as a fake, according to a report by Inquisitr, and it’s unlikely that fans will see a new season so soon. While it is not impossible that Netflix will drop a new season without warning, the streaming giant has promised several early screenings for season 2 of 13 Reasons Why.

According to a report by The Daily Express, the screenings are scheduled for March 30, March 31, and April 4 in Los Angeles. Speculators seem to agree that Netflix couldn’t promise fans an early look on Wednesday and then abruptly make the show available on Saturday without upsetting and disappointing a lot of people.

The show is one of Netflix’s most successful original series yet, focusing on a high school filled with drama and mental health struggles. Fans have been awaiting a second season for nearly a year, and are hopeful that it won’t be much longer.

The 13 Reasons Why mania was fueled last week by the release of a new video, featuring the cast reading fan letters about suicide and mental health. The video went up on the official 13 Reasons Why Twitter account on March 22, the anniversary of the first season’s release. At the time of this writing, it has just over a quarter of a million views, and more on other social media platforms.

You shared your stories with us. Today, the cast of #13ReasonsWhy reads one of them. pic.twitter.com/KhG6C5C47m — 13 Reasons Why (@13ReasonsWhy) March 22, 2018



The video includes some gut-wrenching moments for the cast, who face the real life examples of their show’s subject matter. At one point, Justin Prentice, who plays a rapist on the show, breaks down in tears as he reads a letter from a sexual assault survivor.

“Dear Justin Prentice,” the letter begins. “I cannot put into words how grateful I am towards you and the entire cast of 13 Reasons Why. I am a survivor of childhood sexual abuse… rape at 19 and he physically assaulted me, and a survivor of suicide attempts,” it continues, going on to detail how the show has affected her.

“You portray a person I’m terrified of, but you’re showing someone that needs to be put out there and talked about. Thanks again for saving my life,” the letter concludes, an emotional Prentice adding that “These are heroes. These are true people. These are people you should look up to and aspire to be like.”