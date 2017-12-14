Katherine Langford Says ‘Expect a Very Different Hannah’ in New ’13 Reasons Why’

According to 13 Reasons Why star Katherine Langford, fans can expect to see a very different Hannah in season 2.

When Netflix announced that a second season of the controversial show was in the works, many fans were left wondering what exactly it would entail, particularly for Langford’s Hannah Baker, who during the first season, through a series of cassette tapes, detailed the reasons that led to her death. Sitting down to talk with Entertainment Weekly, Langford teased what fans can expect from her character in upcoming episodes.

“You see a very different Hannah in season 2. I would prepare fans not to expect the Hannah from season 1 for a multitude of reasons.”

Langford went to explain that the second season will more heavily feature other characters than it did during the first season.

“This season has been really interesting for a lot of reasons. It’s a different story than season 1 and I think that’s a good thing,” she said. “This season we get to explore a lot more of the other characters and their journeys, which I’m excited about. As sad as it is, there is life after Hannah, and this season we get to see the effects it had on the people around her a lot more.”

The 21-year-old also teased that should there be a third season, Hannah may not be a part of it, stating “It’s funny because I just wrapped and I think a lot of this season for me is about letting Hannah go.”

Production for the second season of the popular Netflix series was unexpectedly shut down in October as a result of wildfires that ravaged the area. Filming picked up shortly after.

The second season of 13 Reasons Why is set to premiere in 2018.