10 Netflix Shows Stuck in Limbo

It’s hard to believe, but there are a plethora of Netflix shows that are on the fence for renewal and cancellation.

For quite some time, it looked like just about any series on the popular streaming platform was lucky enough to get off the ground and acquire at least two seasons. In recent months though, Netflix has also become increasingly selective about which shows get renewed, with recent comedies like Girlboss and Everything Sucks! getting the early axe.

Videos by PopCulture.com

While those shows got definitive cancellations, some Netflix shows got lost in the shuffle. More episodes never appeared, but Netflix never announced that these shows were ending for good.

For example, Julie’s Greenroom with Hollywood legend Julie Andrews never got a second season, but it was never officially cancelled either.

On the other end of the spectrum, there’s the critically-acclaimed Master of None, which has not been renewed for a third season. Netflix has never said anything about the show’s future, which has been in limbo ever since star Aziz Ansari was accused of sexual harassment.

Here is a look at 10 Netflix shows stuck in TV limbo.

Julie’s Greenroom

Entertainment icon Julie Andrews headed to Netflix in 2017 with Julie’s Greenroom, a collaboration with The Jim Henson Company. The children’s show paired Andrews with puppets and aimed help preschoolers learn about the performing arts. The A-list guest stars included Alec Baldwin, Ellie Kemper, Idina Menzel and Carol Burnett. It has been over a year since the show debuted, and Netflix has not said anything about bringing it back.

Master of None

While Netflix made swift decisions after Kevin Spacey was accused of sexual harassment, Netflix has not taken steps after a woman accused Ansari of sexual misconduct during a date. Ansari made comments after season two aired that he was not going to immediately work on season three before he became controversial. Co-star and co-writer Lena Waithe told The Independent that a season three could happen, if Netflix wants it.

Flaked

The Will Arnett-starring Flaked was not met with open arms by critics, so Netflix has not jumped on the chance to renew it for season three. Arnett will also be busy with the new Arrested Development episodes, so that could be challenging. He also voices the lead character in Netflix’s acclaimed animated series BoJack Horseman.

The End of the F***ing World

The End of the F***ing World was a big hit for Netflix, so you would think the show would be picked up for season two almost immediately. Creator Jonathan Entwistle told Collider recently that he is talking with Netflix about a new season, but they are in no rush.

“We’re exploring and we’re seeing what we can do to expand the world and see where we get to. But we conceived the show as, in a way, as a movie; a movie in structure. And I think that that is something we’re going to have to expand if we want a bigger story,” Entwistle explained.

The Standups

The second season of The Standups debuted in March, but Netflix has not renewed it yet. The show is helping to turn some young comedians into stars and we all know how much Netflix loves its stand-up specials. It is hard not to see Netflix help out another batch of up-and-coming comics with a third season.

W/ Bob and David

W/ Bob and David was Netflix’s unofficial reboot of Mr. Show, reuniting Bob Odenkirk and David Cross. The first season debuted in 2015, and only included four episodes and a behind-the-scenes special. Cross told The Wrap there will be more episodes, but that was back in 2016. Since then, there has been no news.

White Rabbit Project

After the Discovery Channel unceremoniously dropped the original Mythbusters teams, fan-favorites Kari Byron, Tory Belleci and Grant Imahara jumped to Netflix for White Rabbit Project. The team did not bust myths, but instead looked at unique tech, weapons and even bizarre prison escapes. The 10 episodes were released in December 2016.

“Many of you have been asking so we wanted to let you know that unfortunately, for the time being, Netflix has no plans for a second season of White Rabbit Project,” the show’s official Facebook page reads.

Chasing Cameron

In December 2016, Netflix released Chasing Cameron, a reality series starring Vine star Cameron Dallas. The series aimed to look at the cost of Internet stardom, but it was critically drubbed. In January 2017, Dallas said there was a plan for season two, which would have an entirely different premise. That might have been the plan, but it has still not come to fruition.

Chelsea Does

Chelsea Handler came to Netflix with much pomp and circumstance after Chelsea Lately ended on E! Network. In 2016, she had a four-episode reality TV series called Chelsea Does, which was followed by the late night talk show Chelsea. After two seasons, Handler’s late night series was cancelled.

Chelsea Does was never formally cancelled, but Handler told fans in 2016 that it was planned as a short-lived series to bridge the cap between Chelsea Lately and Chelsea.

Easy

Joe Swanberg’s Chicago-set anthology comedy series Easy debuted in September 2016 and was followed by a second season in December 2017. Surprisingly, Netflix has not ordered a third season yet.

“It will always be genre-defying simply because I could never tell you what the next season would be about. I just know I want it to be about real (if technically fictional) people in real Chicago,” Swanberg told the Chicago Tribune in 2016.