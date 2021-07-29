‘Wheel of Fortune' to Leave Netflix in August

✖

If Wheel of Fortune is on your list of bingeable Netflix shows, you'll have to find another game show to watch next month, as the series is set to leave the streaming service in August. The Netflix app states that the last day to watch Wheel of Fortune on the platform is Aug. 14, which means that you have about two weeks left to get your puzzle-filling fix.

Wheel of Fortune was first added to Netflix earlier this year, though there are only four seasons available to stream — Seasons 34-37. There are three episodes of Season 34 available to watch, six episodes of Season 35, four episodes of Season 36 and 12 episodes of Season 37. Wheel of Fortune was created by Merv Griffin and sees contestants attempting to solve puzzles loosely based on hangman. Each episode features multiple contestants and multiple rounds and the winningest contestant is able to advance to an additional round at the end of the show to compete for an even bigger prize.

Wheel of Fortune has been on the air since 1975 and has been hosted by current host Pat Sajak since 1982, a position he has now held for nearly 40 years. When the show's 2018-2019 season premiered, Sajak became the longest-running host of any game show and was officially given the honor by the Guinness World Records with the Wheel of Fortune episode taped on March 22, 2019. Sajak's longtime co-host, Vanna White, was first selected as one of three substitutes in October 1982 before becoming a permanent fixture on the show in December of that year.

The show aired on NBC from January 6, 1975, to June 30, 1989 and on CBS from July 17, 1989, to January 11, 1991, before heading back to NBC from Jan. 14, 1991, until Sept. 20, 1991. As of May 10, 2019, Wheel of Fortune has taped over 7,000 episodes and remains one of the longest-running game shows on television. It has spawned sixty international adaptations and the original syndicated series premiered its 38th season in September 2020.