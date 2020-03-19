DirectTV Customers Flip Over Primetime Blackout Glitch

It was not a good night to have your TV provider cut out, as DirectTV learned on Wednesday night. The AT&T satellite service apparently went dark around 8:45 p.m. ET in homes all across the country. If missing the best in what prime-time TV has to offer wasn't bad enough, it came as many Americans are just getting used to the concept of self-quarantining to slow the spread of coronavirus.

Given that the federal government has begun urging people to isolate themselves wherever possible, as well as practice the act of social distancing, which a few celebrities have been openly advocating for and encouraging their fans to do the same. Under these circumstances, evening TV is one of the few reliable sources of normalcy for people.

Granted, the blackout only lasted for a few minutes and based on multiple reports, was back up and running by 9 p.m. ET. Still, those 15-ish minutes made viewers everywhere miss out on critical moments of The Masked Singer, Survivor and Chicago Med. And they had stories to tell.