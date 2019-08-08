Yankees and White Sox to Play at Field of Dreams Site in 2020

Kevin Costner built the field, and now the baseball players and fans are making the trip to Iowa. The New York Yankees and the Chicago White Sox announced on Thursday that the two teams will be playing a 2020 regular season Major League Baseball game at the site where Field of Dreams was filmed. This will be the first game played at the tourist attraction, and it will also be the first MLB game ever played in Iowa.

The game will be played on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, and will be considered a White Sox home game. Fox will have the primary coverage of the event, starting at 6 p.m. CT. Following the game, the two teams will have an off-day to journey back to Chicago for another battle.

Videos by PopCulture.com

MLB will soon begin constructing the 8,000 seat temporary stadium in Dyersville, Iowa. As it stands now, the plan is to make a pathway through a cornfield to take fans to the ballpark that overlooks the actual movie location, according to a story on The Wrap. The right-field wall will also include windows to show the cornfields beyond the ballpark. There has been no information provided as to whether or not Kevin Costner will be involved in the construction.

“As a sport that is proud of its history linking generations, Major League Baseball is excited to bring a regular-season game to the site of Field of Dreams,” Commissioner Rob Manfred said. “We look forward to celebrating the movie’s enduring message of how baseball brings people together at this special cornfield in Iowa.”

“Field of Dreams captures the uniqueness of Iowans’ can-do attitude, and there’s no better place to host our state’s very first Major League game than this legendary baseball field in Dyersville,” Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said. “As the famous movie quote goes, ‘Is this heaven?’ ‘No, it’s Iowa.’ Iowa’s truly a land of opportunity, where you can work hard, dream big and anything can happen. I look forward to this historic event in 2020.”

Fans of the classic 1989 film have flocked to the Lansing Family Farm site for decades, so this game is only a natural conclusion to the story. Although if this is successful, MLB could continue the tradition in future seasons. A one-off matchup in a cornfield could become more of a regular occurrence in future years.