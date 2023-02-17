XFL: Time, Channel and How to Watch Every Game of 2023 Season
The XFL is back. After being away for three years, the spring professional football league returns under new ownership. Dany Garcia is a co-owner along with being the CEO and chairwoman. And her business partner, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, is also a co-owner along with RedBird Capital Partners. The group purchased the team in 2020 after the league filed for bankruptcy earlier that year.
After the Super Bowl, Johnson wrote on Instagram, "Football isn't over as we kick off our [XFL 2023] season next week!! XFL is the league of grit and hunger, passion and culture and I can't wait to hopefully see one of our XFL players live that [NFL] Super Bowl dream too one day."
"We've been building our league for the last 18 months. Nearly a year ago I stepped onto the Choctaw Stadium field as [XFL] Chairwoman for the first time," Gracia wrote on Instagram. "Tomorrow the [Rengades] and [Vipers] will unleash and take that same field in our official first game of the 2023 season." Eight teams are playing this season which will be 10 weeks long. Here's a look at how fans can watch all games this year.
Week 1-2
All times ET
Saturday, Feb. 18
Vegas Vipers at Arlington Renegades (3 p.m., ABC and ESPN+)
Orlando Guardians at Houston Roughnecks (8:30 p.m., ESPN, FX and ESPN+)
Sunday, Feb. 19
St. Louis Battlehawks at San Antonio Brahmas (3 p.m., ABC and ESPN+)
Seattle Sea Dragons at D.C. Defenders (8 p.m, ESPN and ESPN+)
Thursday, Feb. 23
St. Louis Battlehawks at Seattle Sea Dragons (9 p.m., FX and ESPN+)
Saturday, Feb. 25
D.C. Defenders at Vegas Vipers (8:30 p.m, ESPN, FX and ESPN+)
Sunday, Feb. 26
San Antonio Brahmas at Orlando Guardians (4 p.m., ESPN, ESPN+)
Arlington Renegades at Houston Roughnecks (7 p.m., ESPN2 and ESPN+)prevnext
Week 3-4
Saturday, March 4
Seattle Sea Dragons at Vegas Vipers (7 p.m., FX and ESPN+)
Sunday, March 5
St. Louis Battlehawks at D.C. Defenders (1 p.m., FX and ESPN+)
Orlando Guardians at Arlington Renegades (4 p.m., FX and ESPN+)
San Antonio Brahmas at Houston Roughnecks (8 p.m., ESPN2 and ESPN+)
Saturday, March 11
Houston Roughnecks at Orlando Guardians (7 p.m., FX and ESPN+)
San Antonio Brahmas at Seattle Sea Dragons (10 p.m., FX and ESPN+)
Sunday, March 12
Arlington Renegades at St. Louis Battlehawks (4 p.m., ESPN2 and ESPN+)
Vegas Vipers at D.C. Defenders (7 p.m., ESPN2 and ESPN+)prevnext
Week 5-6
Thursday, March 16
Houston Roughnecks at Seattle Sea Dragons (9 p.m, FX and ESPN+)
Saturday, March 18
D.C. Defenders at St. Louis Battlehawks (7 p.m., FX and ESPN+)
Orlando Guardians at Vegas Vipers (10 p.m., FX and ESPN+)
Sunday, March 19
Arlington Renegades at San Antonio Brahmas (10 p.m., ESPN2 and ESPN+)
Saturday, March 25
Seattle Sea Dragons at Orlando Guardians (1:30 p.m., ESPN and ESPN+)
St. Louis Battlehawks at Vegas Vipers (7 p.m., FX and ESPN+)
Sunday, March 26
San Antonio Brahmas at Arlington Renegades (3 p.m., ABC and ESPN+)
Monday, March 27
Houston Roughnecks at D.C. Defenders (7 p.m., FX and ESPN+)prevnext
Week 7-8
Friday, March 31
Seattle Sea Dragons at Arlington Renegades (7 p.m., FX and ESPN+)
Saturday, April 1
St. Louis Battlehawks at Houston Roughnecks (3 p.m., ESPN2 and ESPN+)
San Antonio Brahmas at Vegas Vipers (6 p.m., ESPN and ESPN+)
Sunday, April 2
D.C. Defenders at Orlando Guardians (7 p.m. and FX and ESPN+)
Saturday, April 8
Vegas Vipers at St. Louis Battlehawks (1 p.m., ESPN and ESPN+)
Arlington Renegades at Orlando Guardians (4 p.m., ESPN and ESPN+)
Sunday, April 9
Houston Roughnecks at San Antonio Brahmas (3 p.m., ABC and ESPN+)
D.C. Defenders at Seattle Sea Dragons (7 p.m., ESPN2 and ESPN+)prevnext
Week 9-10
Saturday, April 15
Vegas Vipers at Houston Roughnecks (12:30 p.m., ABC and ESPN+)
Orlando Guardians at San Antonio Brahmas (7 p.m., ESPN2 and ESPN+)
Sunday, April 16
Arlington Renegades at D.C. Defenders (12 p.m., ESPN and ESPN+)
Seattle Sea Dragons at St. Louis Battlehawks (3 p.m., ESPN and ESPN+)
Saturday, April 22
Orlando Guardians at St. Louis Battlehawks (12 p.m., ESPN and ESPN+)
D.C. Defenders at San Antonio Brahmas (3 p.m., ABC and ESPN+)
Sunday, April 23
Houston Roughnecks at Arlington Renegades (3 p.m., ESPN and ESPN+)
Vegas Vipers at Seattle Sea Dragons (9 p.m., ESPN2 and ESPN+)prevnext
Seminfinals and Championship
Semifinals
Game 1 – Saturday, April 29, 7 p.m., ESPN2
Game 2 – Sunday, April 30, 3 p.m., ESPN
Championship
Semifinal winner Game 1 vs. Semifinal winner Game 2 – Saturday, May 13, 3 p.m. ABCprevnext
Locations of Eight Teams
XFL North
D.C. Defenders
Seattle Sea Dragons
St. Louis Battlehawks
Vegas Vipers
XFL South
Arlington Renegades
Houston Roughnecks
Orlando Guardians
San Antonio Brahmas