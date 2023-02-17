XFL: Time, Channel and How to Watch Every Game of 2023 Season

The XFL is back. After being away for three years, the spring professional football league returns under new ownership. Dany Garcia is a co-owner along with being the CEO and chairwoman. And her business partner, Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, is also a co-owner along with RedBird Capital Partners. The group purchased the team in 2020 after the league filed for bankruptcy earlier that year.

After the Super Bowl, Johnson wrote on Instagram, "Football isn't over as we kick off our [XFL 2023] season next week!! XFL is the league of grit and hunger, passion and culture and I can't wait to hopefully see one of our XFL players live that [NFL] Super Bowl dream too one day."

"We've been building our league for the last 18 months. Nearly a year ago I stepped onto the Choctaw Stadium field as [XFL] Chairwoman for the first time," Gracia wrote on Instagram. "Tomorrow the [Rengades] and [Vipers] will unleash and take that same field in our official first game of the 2023 season." Eight teams are playing this season which will be 10 weeks long. Here's a look at how fans can watch all games this year.