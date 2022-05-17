XFL Reaches Multi-Year Agreement to Air All Games on Multiple Networks

✖

The XFL will be seen on multiple networks when it returns next year. On Tuesday, the XFL announced a multi-year agreement with The Walt Disney Company and ESPN, which includes exclusive broadcast rights for gameday content for the 2023 season through 2027. Each season, all 43 games, will be featured on a combination of ABC ESPN Networks and FX. The 2023 season will officially kick off on Saturday, Feb. 18, 2023.

"Without question, we have long admired Disney's distinct ability to engage an expansive consumer fanbase across verticals, while also maintaining a deeply authentic, nuanced and heartfelt approach to storytelling much like our own," Dany Garcia, Chairwoman of the XFL, said in a statement. "To find a partner that honors our foundation and to be able to root our vision of unwavering passion, accessibility and the future of football with Disney as our home, is a dream come true. We are extraordinarily excited to explore the endless possibilities of this partnership – today is surely just the beginning."

"This is a definitive moment for the XFL and the beginning of an incredible, long-term partnership for the league, building on my longstanding, very successful legacy relationship I've had with Disney throughout my career," Dwayne Johnson, co-owner of the XFL said. "We're excited to be working with global visionaries that are aligned with the XFL's values, are true team players and share our ambitious goals to grow the XFL as a global sports and entertainment business. Through the combined power of Disney, ESPN and the XFL, together we will create a new powerhouse on the sports calendar and bring a dynamic game of football to fans everywhere. Time to ball out."

Garcia, Johnson and Gerry Cardinale of RedBird Captial purchased the XFL for $15 million in 2020 after the league shut down operations earlier in the year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The league was owned by WWE chairman Vince McMahon, who filed for bankruptcy shortly after the league shut down in April 2020. There will be eight teams to play in the XFL, and while the locations for the teams haven't been announced, the league revealed the eight head coaches for the 2023 season, which includes NFL legend Hines Ward and college football national champion Bob Stoops.