WWE’s Triple H and Stephanie McMahon’s Daughter Has Started Wrestling Training

Triple H and Stephanie McMahon’s oldest daughter has already started her wrestling training. McMahon recently spoke to TalkSport and revealed that Aurora Rose Levesque is currently training to possibly become a future WWE Superstar.

“We have three daughters, Triple H and I do, they are 15, 13 and 11,” she said. “Our oldest said when she was eight years old ‘Momma, I don’t want your job. Daddy, I don’t want your job. I want Pop’s (Vince McMahon) job.’ So, just like her grandfather, she wants to be the boss so we’ll see what happens with my oldest daughter who has already started training in the ring. My youngest daughter is also very interested but she is all about the personality. Oh my goodness, I can’t wait to see what she is going to do.”

Along with talking about her daughters, McMahon gave a health update on Triple H, who had a cardiac event back in September. “Paul is doing great, thank you very much for asking.” She said. Last week, Triple H was spotted checking out the construction of the new WWE HQ building, which is set to open next year. While Triple H is recovering, his good friend and WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels has been running NXT.

“Trying to step in and fill his role is impossible to do,” Michaels said in an interview with Sports Illustrated. “Everybody here misses him unbelievably, especially me. But I always go back to this — everything in real life takes precedence over everything else. This was a situation where my best friend needed my help and needed me to step in, so I look at this as an opportunity, in a small way, to thank him for everything he did for me earlier in my career.

“Taking over the responsibilities here is a drop in the bucket compared to what he did for me all those years back,” he added. “I’m honored to at least have the opportunity to pay him back a little bit and be there for him. That’s what this whole company does —this whole relaunch has been everyone pulling together, and I’m energized and inspired to keep this NXT territory going strong during his absence.”