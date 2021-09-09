WWE Legend Triple H Undergoes Surgery After Suffering Health Scare

Triple H recently had a serious health scare, leading to him having surgery. WWE announced the former WWE Champion underwent a procedure after having a “cardiac event.” The good news is Triple H is expected to fully recover and should be back to work soon.

“Paul Levesque, a.k.a. Triple H, underwent a successful procedure last week at Yale New Haven Hospital following a cardiac event,” the WWE statement read. “The episode was caused by a genetic heart issue and Paul is expected to make a full recovery.” Triple H is the Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy and Development and oversees everything at WWE’s third band NXT. He is married to Stephanie McMahon, the Chief Brand Officer of WWE and daughter of WWE owner Vince McMahon. In an interview with ESPN MMA last year, Triple H revealed how he was interested in the business aspect of WWE before she met Stephanie.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“It’s a funny thing because long before I ever met Steph, I had a very strong fascination with the behind-the-scenes of the business,” Triple H said, per Wrestling Inc. “It’s how I started working with Vince behind the scenes, being involved with some creative years ago smack dab in the beginning of the Attitude Era. I had never even met Steph at that point, he and I were working creatively when a bunch of writers left us and Vince was kind of doing everything solo, he kind of tagged me in to help him in a manner and riff ideas off of and bounce things off of. Then I started sitting in on production meetings and it became more and more my involvement, even for stuff that had zero to do with me, which I tended to prefer.”

Triple H also talked about how he and Stephanie work together. “One of the things I think is great for us is Steph and I, we often say from a team standpoint there’s nothing we can’t accomplish and I think that’s how we look at it,” he said. “Whether it’s the business or anything else, the two of us work together on it. I think it’s a great one-two punch in business.

Triple H, 52, is a member of the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the group D-Generation X. He is a nine-time WWE Champion, five-time World Heavy Champion and two-time Royal Rumble Winner, King of the Ring winner and the second Grand Slam Champion in WWE history.