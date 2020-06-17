WWE Talent Tests Positive for COVID-19

✖

WWE reportedly canceled Tuesday's TV tapings after a positive COVID-19 test in the company. Wrestling Inc. reported that an NXT developmental talent tested positive and was last at the Performance Center on June 9. WWE Backstage reporter Ryan Satin later clarified that the person is a Performance Center trainee instead of someone from NXT TV.

WWE confirmed the positive test on Monday evening and said that everyone present at the Performance Center on June 9 would undergo testing. Canceling all of Tuesday's TV tapings opened up the schedule and provided time for these tests. WWE is taping Raw and SmackDown episodes this week while NXT's next episode films on Wednesday. The organization reportedly hopes to resume its regular filming schedule once they receive the test results.

"A developmental talent, who was last on site at WWE's training facility on Tuesday, June 9, has tested positive for COVID-19," said Dr. Jeffrey Dugas WWE Associate Medical Director. "Since that time, no other individuals that attended the facility have reported symptoms. However, out of an abundance of caution and to ensure the health and safety of the company's performers and staff, all talent, production crew and employees on site at the training and production facilities will be tested for COVID-19 immediately. Following the test results, WWE plans to proceed with its normal television production schedule."

This is the second time that WWE has confirmed a positive coronavirus test. The first occurred in April when an unnamed on-air talent contracted the virus. WWE only revealed that the person was not among the professional wrestlers and that they had tested positive after going out to dinner with two friends in the health care industry.

This on-air talent began experiencing symptoms after the taping of several events, including WrestleMania 36. They immediately went into quarantine after testing positive. They remained isolated until they were cleared of the coronavirus.

WWE faced criticism as it continued producing content throughout the ongoing pandemic. The organization said that it was conducting production in a closed building with only "essential personnel" present. It also said the production members and on-air talent alike were following all of the recommended guidelines.

At the time, several fans commented on Twitter that WWE should "postpone" all tapings in light of the positive coronavirus tests. This action did not occur, and Florida officials actually declared WWE an essential business in mid-April. The officials did not reveal what led to the decision to keep WWE active.