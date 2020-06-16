WWE Branded as ‘Essential’ Business by Florida Officials

The show will go on, at least as far as the WWE is concerned. World Wrestling Entertainment has been deemed an “official business” by the state of Florida, meaning its previously-scheduled events would be allowed to continue. Given the circumstances caused by coronavirus, which has prompted a number of major shutdowns, Orange County, Florida, mayor Jerry Demings spoke with TMZ about the unexpected decision.

“I think initially there was a review that was done and they were not initially deemed an essential business,” Demings said. “With some conversation with the Governor’s office regarding the Governor’s order, they were deemed an essential business. And so, therefore, they were allowed to remain open.” No further details were provided as to what led to the decision itself, however.

WWE told the outlet that they “believe it is now more important than ever to provide people with a diversion from these hard times.”

“We are producing content on a closed set with only essential personnel in attendance following appropriate guidelines while taking additional precautions to ensure the health and wellness of our performers and staff. As a brand that has been woven into the fabric of society, WWE and its Superstars bring families together and deliver a sense of hope, determination and perseverance.”

The WWE has been holding regular events at its Performance Center in Orlando, despite the fact that most other major sporting events have been put on indefinite hiatus — including the UFC. It was also reported on Sunday that an unidentified on-air talent had tested positive for COVID-19

Demings did speak up on the organization’s own internal coronavirus case, and while he didn’t know any details “because of HIPAA laws,” he did say they were “like a little family.”

“A small family of professional athletes that wrestle. And, if one of my family members tested positive in my house, that would be concerning to me. We would have to make some provisions in our house to make sure that the rest of us not get infected. So, I would assume that, from a business perspective, the WWE is doing that type of analysis of its own family.”

The WWE issued a statement calling it a “low risk to WWE talent and staff. The employee had no contact with anyone from WWE since being exposed to those two individuals, is doing well, and made a complete recovery.”