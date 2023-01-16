WWE Superstar Retires Amidst Injury

A WWE Superstar is calling it a career. On Saturday, Jinny announced her retirement from professional wrestling after dealing with an injury. She was been with WWE since 2017 and competing as a professional wrestler since 2015.

"After a long time away due to an injury, I have made the decision to hang up my fashionable boots," Jinny wrote in a social media post. "Thank you for all the memories. I'll remember that chapter for the rest of my life. Every journey has an end, but in life, every ending is just a new beginning. I'm excited about what's next."

Jinny (real name Jinny Hahn) made her WWE debut in 2017 but signed a contract with the company in 2018. After losing to Toni Storm in the 2018 Mae Young Classic, Jinny joined the newly created NXT UK brand. During her time in NXT UK, Jinny would battle against Storm, Piper Niven (now known as Doudrop) Dani Luna and Rhea Ripley.

Before joining WWE, Jinny competed in Progress and Revolution Pro Wrestling. She won the women's championship in both promotions, and in 2019, Jinny was ranked the 45th best women's wrestler in the world by Pro Wrestling Illustrated. Jinny is married to WWE Superstar Gunther, and according to Cageside Seats, she could take a non-wrestling role with WWE.

In an interview with Metro in 2020, Jinny talked about being an inspiration to the fans. "The world is a melting pot of ethnicity and we need to look past our ethnic backgrounds, our genders, our sexual orientations because at the end of the day, we're all one," she said. "In wrestling, the thing that unites us is the love for professional wrestling and I have so much respect for what he's doing. I hope I can follow in his footsteps and break down even more barriers and inspire even more people like myself who watched WWE when they were younger and show it doesn't matter who you are, where you're from."

Jinny also talked about being a big fan of WWE Superstar Mustafa Ali. "He's absolutely amazing," she said. "For someone of Indian ethnic background – obviously Mustafa Ali has Pakistani background, but we're both Asian. Seeing someone in the limelight at that level breaking all those barriers, breaking all those stereotypes is so important, especially for people of colour. That's what we want!"