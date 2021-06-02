WWE Star Santana Garrett Released Following Controversial Political Post

✖

Santana Garrett was one of the six WWE Superstars released on Wednesday, and it comes shortly after a controversial political post on Instagram. A video from Garrett's Instagram story shows her on a boat celebrating Memorial Day. During her time on the boat, Garrett zoomed in on a flag that says "F— Biden" and other right-wing support flags.

The post had led to backlash on social media, but Garrett responded to a fan, saying it was her girlfriend who sent her the videos and photos. She also mentioned that she was "phone-free all day long" and she doesn't post her political views. Garrett then apologized for the video, but then deleted the post. No reason as to why Garrett was released from WWE, but she did send a message to her fans on Twitter. She wrote: Thank you [WWE]. Peace, love and [Headband Power].

Santana Garrett just casually posting this, showing all the Blue Lives Matter and Trump flags and zooming in on the two Fuck Biden flags pic.twitter.com/7kMqXcDr00 — Frank | LET’S GO MAVS (@THENEXTBlGTHlNG) May 31, 2021

Santana replied to me with this before she deleted that post...

Hmmm... pic.twitter.com/0TQgu9IDGw — 💗 Rose N Deville 🖤 (@tmrosendeville) May 31, 2021

Garrett signed with WWE in 2019 and spent the majority of her time in NXT. According to PWInsider (per Wrestling Inc.), Garrett was set to make her main roster debut before being released. She did compete in the Women's Royal Rumble in January.

Along with competing in WWE, Garrett has spent time in various promotions, including TNA (now Impact Wrestling) and WOW - Women of Wrestling. In an interview with Wrestling Junkie, Garrett talked about her first pro wrestling match.

"I was very nervous but I pulled through. Did pull off a moonsault in my first match so that was pretty cool," Garrett said. She also talked about how she got into pro wrestling. My dad was an independent wrestler and promoter, TNT Keny G, and its something we've always bonded over."

Out of the six WWE Superstars who were released, Garrett had the least amount of experience in the company. The other five who were cut were Lana, Ruby Riott, Murphy, Aleister Black and Braun Strowman. Black is a former NXT Champion, and Strowman is a former Universal Champion.