WWE’s Seth Rollins Speaks out After Being Attacked by Fan

Seth Rollins is speaking out on being attacked by a fan during a taping on Monday Night Raw this week. TMZ Sports caught up with the WWE Superstar, who said he was shocked and terrified. Rollins also believes the fan should be banned from attending live WWE events.

“It’s terrifying, brother,” Rollins told TMZ Sports. “It happened very quickly. I was mostly just reacting and hoping that our security would come and do their job. Which they did very quickly. And then was just trying to detach and move on. Hope that everybody is okay.” Rollins went on to say that he knew this was not part of the show, saying “once the tackle happened I knew what was going on. The guy was barreling around the corner.”

The good news is Rollins didn’t get injured during the attack “No, no serious injuries,” he said. “Nothing like that. I was safe, we were safe. Everything was okay.” During Raw, 24-year-old Elisah Spencer left his seating section at 9:20 local time, jumped the barricade and tackled Rollins. Several security members and WWE officials pulled Spencer before being arrested. WWE TV cameras showed the fan attacking Rollins for a few seconds before going back to the ring.

“WWE takes the safety of its performers very seriously,” a statement from WWE said. “The individual who attacked Seth Rollins has been turned over to the NYPD and will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.” It was later reported by ESPN that Spencer was charged with attempted assault and attempted violation of arts and cultural affairs. After the attack, Rollins returned to the ring later to watch WWE Champion Big E defend his title against Austin Theory.

Rollins is one of the top stars on the WWE roster. On Sunday, Rollins competed at Survivor Series and was the sole survivor in the men’s traditional Survivor Series match. Rollins is a Triple Crown champion and the 19th Grand Slam Champion in WWE history. He’s only another United States title away from becoming the second person in WWE history to become Grand Slam Champion twice. Rollins is married to fellow WWE Superstar Becky Lynch who is the current Raw Women’s Champion. She returned to WWE in August after taking over a year off to have a baby.