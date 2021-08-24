Becky Lynch Reportedly Made a Big Request Before WWE Return

✖

Becky Lynch is back in WWE, making her big return at SummerSlam. And while she was the top babyface in the company before she left to have a baby in May 2020, "The Man" will not necessarily pick up where she left off. According to Wrestling Observer (per Wrestling Inc.), Lynch made the request to turn heel. WWE tried this in 2018, but fans continued to cheer for her.

When Lynch returned at SummerSlam, she defeated Bianca Belair to win the SmackDown Women's Championship in less than 30 seconds. She replaced Sasha Banks in the match as Banks is not cleared to compete. While Lynch didn't make a full heel turn at SummerSlam, it will likely happen on Friday night on SmackDown.

PWInsider are reporting that going forward Becky Lynch will be a heel. pic.twitter.com/NBTEE2tw7U — Fiending For Followers ‼️ (@Fiend4FolIows) August 23, 2021

After winning the SmackDown Women's Championship, Lynch spoke to Kayla Braxton about her return. "The Man is back and it feels good," Lynch said. Due to a quick win against Belair, it's likely Lynch will start a program with the former champion for the next few months. Many fans were shocked to see Lynch win the title quickly, including WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella who had a big problem with the move by WWE.

“I can tell you what wasn’t my favorite moment and it was when she lost [points over to Bianca Belair, who was also at the event]. That definitely was not my favorite moment,” she said at the SummerSlam after party. ”I don’t actually know if I had a favorite moment, because, you know, I’ve always backed the women and always for the women. You have someone like Bianca, who is such an incredible talent and you can’t help but get frustrated when you see moments like that of like, a championship that meant so much and was lost within seconds. So, I have to admit, for this SummerSlam, there truly wasn’t anything that was my favorite moment.”

When Lynch left WWE, she was the Raw Women's Champion and held the title for over a year. When she announced that she was pregnant, Lynch handed the title to Asuka who was the winner of the Money in the Bank ladder match.