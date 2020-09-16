WWE's Sasha Banks Makes Appearance in 'The Mandalorian' Season 2 Trailer

✖

Sasha Banks is now looking to be "The Boss" of the Star Wars Universe. This week, the trailer for Season 2 of The Mandalorian was released and Banks makes an appearance as a cloaked character. She doesn't say anything in the trailer, and her specific role is unknown, but fans are looking forward to seeing her in action starting next month.

Banks' appearance in the trailer confirms the reports from earlier this year. In February, the Mat Men Pro Wrestling Podcast tweeted that Banks will make an appearance in the second season of the Disney+ series but couldn't 100% confirm it at the time. As mentioned by our sister site Comicbook.com, Banks will be playing a Jedi with the rumored name to be Sabine Wren. However, nothing has been confirmed yet.

The first season of the Mandalorian was a huge hit, and it looks like Season 2 will be much bigger. "The new season is about introducing a larger story in the world," show creator Jon Favreau said to Entertainment Weekly. "The stories become less isolated, yet each episode has its own flavor, and hopefully we’re bringing a lot more scope to the show."

Currently, Banks is getting ready to return to WWE television after suffering a storyline injury from Bayley at Friday Night SmackDown nearly two weeks ago. During the summer, Banks and Bayley were the top female stars in the WWE, winning the Women's Tag Team Championship in May and holding onto them for over three months. Banks also won the Raw Women's Championship in July, making her the only person in WWE history to win the title five times. Bayley is currently the SmackDown Women's Champion.

"[This is] the greatest I’ve ever felt in the ring, I don’t know whether it’s the recovery time’s better, I don’t have to travel anymore," Banks said in an interview with Gorilla Position in August, as reported by 411 Mania. "There’s a lot of different factors but I'm feeling super good, I feel that I'm putting on my best work ever. I'm just using it for the best as it is right now, until things get better." WWE fans can see Banks is Season 2 of The Mandalorian starting Oct. 30 on Disney+.