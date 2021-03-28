WWE's Road Dogg Speaks out After Likely Heart Attack

✖

News surfaced on Saturday that WWE star "Road Dogg" Jesse James had been hospitalized. He had reportedly suffered a heart attack, leading to considerable concern. Now the wrestler has provided an update for his fans.

Dogg posted a photo on his Facebook page that showed a woman in prayer. The message talked about God being good amid outside struggles. The wrestler also added his own message and said that he is "going through some things." He didn't provide any details about his health scare but did provide some relief for social media users. "I am going thru some things right now. Gods got me right where I’m supposed to be, doing exactly what I’m supposed to be doing. Thank you God!" the wrestler wrote.

"Just saw the news about it. Hope youre feeling better and come out of it stronger brother," one person commented on Facebook. Several others weighed in and echoed this sentiment while wishing Dogg well. They called for him to get well soon and make a full recovery.

Dogg's wife Tracy originally revealed that he had been hospitalized with a post on Facebook. She thanked everyone for the prayers and texts. She then explained that Dogg had "most likely suffered a heart attack" on Thursday night after he returned from Orlando.

"He has had test run and we’re currently waiting for the results," Tracy wrote. "he has also seen a kidney specialist and will have a stress test done. He’s always been on bp meds for high bp. Just please pray all the test come back for something we can fix. I am a total wreck but I’m trying so hard to be positive! Please pray for Brian He feels horrible and for God to please heal my husband so he can come hone ! Thank y’all all so much!"

While fans continued to send well-wishes on social media, Tracy provided more updates throughout the day. She said that the doctor came in and that the wrestler's kidneys came back clear. She added that Dogg will undergo a cardiac catheterization on Monday so the doctors can diagnose and treat "certain cardiovascular conditions." "Please continue to pray for him and his doctors. And our family. Thank y’all and we love y’all!" Tracy wrote in another Facebook post.

Dogg was one of the most popular wrestlers of the WWF Attitude Era, along with "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, The Rock, Triple H, Kane, and Mick Foley. Dogg primarily made an impact as a member of the D-Generation X wrestling stable. He formed the tag team New Age Outlaws with Billy Gunn and defeated the Legion of Doom for the Tag Team Championship in 1997.