'Road Dogg' Jesse James, WWE Superstar, Hospitalized After Reported Heart Attack

A former WWE star has been hospitalized, causing concern among fans and peers alike. "Road Dogg" Jesse James reportedly suffered a heart attack, according to a Facebook post by his wife Tracy. She asked people for thoughts and prayers while the medical professionals run a series of tests.

"I want to thank everyone for the prayers and text. Brian most likely suffered a heart attack late Thursday night after returning from Orlando," Tracy wrote on Facebook. "He has had test run and we’re currently waiting for the results. he has also seen a kidney specialist and will have a stress test done. He’s always been on bp meds for high bp. Just please pray all the test come back for something we can fix. I am a total wreck but I’m trying so hard to be positive! Please pray for Brian He feels horrible and for God to please heal my husband so he can come hone ! Thank y’all all so much!"

Former WWE star and current NXT producer Brian James, known best to wrestling fans as Road Dogg, has suffered a heart attacks and it appears to be serious pic.twitter.com/itFQmBztgj — F’N (@FNWrestling1) March 27, 2021

"All the best to Road Dogg and his family after his wife announced he ‘most likely’ suffered a heart attack on Thursday," one person commented on Twitter. Several others weighed in and expressed concern about the longtime wrestler. They expressed hope that he would make a speedy recovery.

Tracy continued to provide updates for the fans on Facebook. She wrote that the doctor came in and said that the kidneys came back clear. Dogg has a cardiac catheterization scheduled for Monday so the doctors can determine what needs to be done. "Please continue to pray for him and his doctors. And our family. Thank y’all and we love y’all!" Tracy added.

Dogg was one of the biggest stars of the WWF Attitude Era. He was one of the many stars that rose to prominence, a list that included "Stone Cold" Steve Austin, The Rock, Triple H, Kane, and Mick Foley. Dogg primarily made an impact as a member of the D-Generation X wrestling stable. He formed the tag team New Age Outlaws with Billy Gunn and defeated the Legion of Doom for the Tag Team Championship in 1997.

Dogg departed WWF in 2001 and joined the World Wrestling Association. He became the inaugural WWA World Heavyweight Champion before joining a tag team in TNA. Dogg was a two-time National Wrestling Alliance World Tag Team Champion with Konnan and Ron Killings.