WWE Releases Multiple Superstars as Cost-Cutting Continues

WWE is continuing its budget cuts ahead of going back on the road. According to Multiple reports, WWE has released multiple Superstars, including Tony Nese, Ariya Daivari and Fandango. Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful reported that WWE also released Ever-Rise (Chase Parker, Matt Martel), and PWInsider is reporting that August Grey is being let go. WWE hasn't announced the news, but the Superstars went to Twitter to confirm their release. The reason for their releases is not known, but cost-cutting was the reason for the set of cuts earlier this year.

Fandango (real name Curtis Hussey) is the most notable name as he's been with WWE since 2006. He would in a few developmental promotions before making it to the main roster in 2013. His first televised match on the main roster was at WrestleMania 29 and faced Chris Jericho. Fandango won the match and it led to championship pursuits over a three-year period.

Thank you @VinceMcMahon @TripleH @StephMcMahon Thank you for the last 14 years . I truly appreciate it!🙏 — Fandango (@WWEFandango) June 25, 2021

In 2016, Fandango teamed with Tyler Brees to become Breezango. The duo would be together for five years and won the NXT Tag Team Championship last year. “I try not to live in the past a lot and I try not to dwell on it too much because I’m so excited about the future,” Fandango said in an interview with Daily DDT in January.

“My advice to any young guys that come up and get a big push out of the gate: be prepared when they don’t have something for you. Be ready to pitch new ideas and something else to evolve into. Be ready for the next thing. Don’t bank on your one big push. Keep evolving your character, keep evolving your promos. That’s one thing I would tell 2013 me.”

Welp. — Tony Nese (@TonyNese) June 25, 2021

Nese last wrestled on June 8 on WWE 205 Live. He signed with the company in 2016 and won the Cruiserweight Championship during his tenure. Daivari also signed with WWE in 2016 after spending 10 years on the independent circuit. Ever-Ride just got their own YouTube show after gaining a following on their social media show. The duo was signed in 2016 and last appeared on the latest episode of NXT. Grey will appear on tonight's 205 Live before he leaves WWE.