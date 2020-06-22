WWE Releases Jack Gallagher After Sexual Misconduct Allegations

✖

Jack Gallagher is no longer on the WWE roster. Over the weekend, WWE announced that Gallagher, whose real name is Oliver Claffey, has been released from the company dues to sexual misconduct allegations. WWE did not address the situation directly, but the company released a statement about talent who are involved in situations like Gallagher's.

"Individuals are responsible for their own personal actions. WWE has zero tolerance for matters involving domestic violence, child abuse, and sexual assault," it said in the statement via Deadline. "Upon arrest for such misconduct, a WWE talent will be immediately suspended. Upon conviction for such misconduct, a WWE talent will be immediately terminated. WWE’s ability to fine, suspend or terminate a WWE talent will not be, however, limited or compromised in any manner in the event incontrovertible evidence of such illegal misconduct is presented to WWE."

According to Deadline, Gallagher's Twitter account has been deactivated. Also, his profile has been deleted from WWE.com, and his name can't be found in the alumni section. According to WrestlingNews.co, Gallagher is being accused of assaulting a woman at a party in 2014 after she refused his advances. The woman, who announced the allegations on Twitter, went on to write that Gallagher followed her into a restroom and tried to tear off off her clothes. She was able to leave the restroom and then left the party. Another woman saw this on Twitter and claimed Gallagher assaulted her friend.

Gallagher made his debut in WWE in 2016. In the inaugural episode of 205 Live, Gallagher defeated Ariya Daivari. Has also appeared on RAW and NXT during his time in WWE. Gallagher reportedly took on Jake Atlas in the main event of 205 Live in a match that was taped early last week, but the match isn't listed on WWE.com.

Gallagher is one of the many people in the wrestling industry accused of harassment or assault as part of the #SpeakingOut movement. One of the biggest stars being accused is Matt Riddle, who has been with WWE since 2018. Riddle made his SmackDown debut on Friday, just hours after the accusations against him were announced. He's accused of sexual assault against an independent wrestler named Candy Cartwright in 2018. The reason Riddle is still with the company could be the fact WWE knew about the allegations for two years, according to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer.