WWE Releases Additional Superstars 1 Month After Post-WrestleMania Cuts
WWE did some more housecleaning this week. According to multiple reports, the company has released additional Superstars due to budget cuts. This happened one month after WWE released 10 Superstars, including Samoa Joe, Mickie James, Billie Kay and Peyton Royce. Budget cuts were also the reason for those releases.
This time around, WWE focused on their third brand, NXT, and let go of some Superstars that had hopes of making the main roster. The company also released two referees with one of them being at the center of controversy in recent months.
These cuts are happening as WWE is looking to get back on the road and having shows in front of fans. The goal is to start having live shows on July 16, which will be right before the pay-per-view event Money in the Bank on July 18. Currently, WWE is taping shows at the Yuengling Center at its ThunderDome location and has the facility until August. WWE could leave the Yuengling Center early if they start touring in July. The only time WWE has had a significant amount of fans for a show was WrestleMania 37 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Here's a look at the WWE Superstars who have been released.
Jessamyn Duke
Jessamyn Duke is a member of the Four Horsewomen of MMA and signed with WWE in 2018. She has not competed in an NXT match since December but did compete on Raw Underground last year. Most recently, Duke has spent time helping Xavier Woods on his YouTube channel UpUpDownDown.
Alexander Wolfe
Alexander Wolf is a former NXT Tag Team Champion who lost to Killian Dain on this week's NXT show. He was part of the Imperium faction, which features NXT UK Champion Walter. Wolfe began training at the WWE Performance Center in 2015 and saw time on the main roster when he joined Sanity, which included Sawyer Fulton, Eric Young and Nikki Cross. On Twitter, Wolfe revealed that his contract with WWE doesn't expire until June 15.
Just for the record:
My WWE contract will expire on June 15th.
That means I'm a free agent on June 16th.
I have a lot in my head right now
so let's keep it short:
Thank you @WWENXT @WWE for 6 year.— Axel The Axeman Tischer (@TheWWEWolfe) May 19, 2021
Vanessa Borne
Borne was called up to the main roster in 2020 but never made her debut on Raw of SmackDown. She signed with WWE in 2016 after spending time as a Phoenix Suns dancer and Arizona Cardinals cheerleader. When she first competed in NXT, Borne competed under her real name Danielle Kamela.
Skyler Story
Skyler Story competed in SHINE, EVOLVE and Impact Wrestling as Brandi Lauren. She joined WWE in 2020 and only appeared in one match. She did compete in an NXT match in 2018 where she lost to Lacey Evans.
Ezra Judge
You guys have been incredibly awesome and supportive.
This isn’t the end... You guys know I never been afraid of hard work.. or anyone for that matter 😉.. 30.— Ezra Judge (@Ezra_Judge) May 19, 2021
Judge signed with WWE after a tryout in 2019. Before joining WWE, Judge was a pro wrestler and also played college football at Sam Houston State. He also played professionally, spending time in the Arena Football League and Canadian Football League.
Kavita Devi
Kavita Devi starting training at the WWE Performance Center in 2018 and was able to compete in WrestleMania 34 in the women's battle royal match. The last time Devi was seen on TV was in 2019 at the Worlds Collide event and has not competed in a match in nearly two years.
NXT Referees
WWE also released NXT referees Drake Wuertz and Jake Clemons. Wuertz was suspended earlier this year due to comments he made in an NXT county commission video. His political views and stance on anti-mask have rubbed some people in WWE the wrong way.