WWE Releases Additional Superstars 1 Month After Post-WrestleMania Cuts

WWE did some more housecleaning this week. According to multiple reports, the company has released additional Superstars due to budget cuts. This happened one month after WWE released 10 Superstars, including Samoa Joe, Mickie James, Billie Kay and Peyton Royce. Budget cuts were also the reason for those releases.

This time around, WWE focused on their third brand, NXT, and let go of some Superstars that had hopes of making the main roster. The company also released two referees with one of them being at the center of controversy in recent months.

These cuts are happening as WWE is looking to get back on the road and having shows in front of fans. The goal is to start having live shows on July 16, which will be right before the pay-per-view event Money in the Bank on July 18. Currently, WWE is taping shows at the Yuengling Center at its ThunderDome location and has the facility until August. WWE could leave the Yuengling Center early if they start touring in July. The only time WWE has had a significant amount of fans for a show was WrestleMania 37 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Here's a look at the WWE Superstars who have been released.