WWE Moves SummerSlam From Boston, New Location Is 'Forthcoming'

WWE has made it official on SummerSlam. The company's second-biggest event of the year will not be held at the TD Garden in Boston due to the coronavirus pandemic. WWE didn't announce where this year's SummerSlam will be held, but fans who bought a ticket for the event can now get a refund.

"In coordination with our local partners, government officials and TD Garden, WWE’s SummerSlam and related events will no longer take place in Boston," WWE said in a statement. "Refunds are available at the original point of purchase. We are grateful to the city of Boston for their longstanding partnership and look forward to holding WWE events at TD Garden in the future." WWE went on to say that SummerSlam will air live on Sunday, Aug. 23 at 7 p.m. ET on the WWE network, and "information regarding a new location for the event is forthcoming."

It's likely SummerSlam will take place at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando just like the previous four pay-per-view events, including WrestleMania 36. But with the company not announcing SummerSlam taking place at the Performance Center, could it be possible the show could be held at a smaller arena for fans to attend? That is not likely with the growing number of cases in Florida and across the country, but WWE is looking to host live events with fans very soon. According to Wrestle Votes, WWE is planning to restart shows with live audiences in September.

No matches for SummerSlam have been set, but that could begin this week since it's less than a month away. The main event will likely be Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton for the WWE Championship. Another match that could be announced this week is Braun Strowman vs. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt for the Universal Championship.

The WWE Performance Center has not only been home to pay-per-view events, it also the place where the majority of WWE shows are taped, including Raw, SmackDown, and 205 Live. NXT is being taped at Full Sail University, which is in Winter Park, Florida. WWE moved the shows to the Performance Center in March when the pandemic began. And due to the pandemic, several wrestlers haven't been on TV for months, including Roman Reigns who was set to face Goldberg at WrestleMania. Reigns pulled out and Strowman took his place.