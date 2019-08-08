WWE Announces SummerSlam Going to Boston in 2020

Summerslam is coming to Beantown next year. On Wednesday, the WWE announced the big pay-per-view event will be held at the TD Garden in Boston on Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020. It was also announced that the TD Garden will host Smackdown Live on Friday, Aug. 21, NXT Takeover on Saturday, Aug. 22 and Monday Night Raw on Monday, Aug. 24.

“This news is unprecedented in that it will serve as the first time the WWE will present four consecutive nights of events at TD Garden,” said John P. Saboor, the WWE’s executive vice president of special events, in a telephone interview with the Boston Globe.

Saboor also said the WWE expects. “50,000 fans from across the nation and throughout the world who will participate in our celebration,” which will fetch “tens of millions of dollars in new economic impact in Boston.”

This year’s Summerslam is tanking place in Toronto, Ontario. One of the top matches is WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar against Seth Rollins. Lesnar beat Rollins for the title at Extreme Rules after cashing in his Money in the Bank contract.

Another top match is WWE Champion Kofi Kingston taking on Randy Orton.

This has been a rivalry that started in 2009 as Kingston started a feud with the third-generation superstar which gave Kingston a push. But as PopCulture.com’s sister site Comicbook.com mentioned, Orton stopped Kingston’s push up the card by using his “backstage influence.”

Fast forward to 2019 and Kingston challenged Orton for the title to prove to him he’s a main-event star.

“Everybody was on their feet, everyone was chanting, ‘Kofi!’ I felt like that was the moment when I made it. And unfortunately, that’s not really how it worked out,” Kingston said on this week’s episode of Smackdown Live. “It wasn’t enough just to beat me. In his mind, he wanted to humiliate me.

“There were always rumors that it was Randy who had used his influence to hold me back,” he continued. “I worked as hard as I possibly could. And I would go home every single day and wonder what I wasn’t doing. Why was I good enough to be here, but not good enough to just get to the next level? Regardless of all of that I just had to stay positive, keep on grinding. I would like to think over this 11-year period that I am worthy.”

This year’s Summerslam will air on the WWE Network at 7 p.m. ET.