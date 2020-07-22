WWE Giving Away SummerSlam Tickets Despite Coronavirus Uncertainty

✖

WWE fans will not be able to attend SummerSlam due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, it seems as if fans can win free tickets to the event based on the most recent promotion by Foster Farms. Ringside News mentioned that the latest boxes of Foster Farms corndogs include a promotion where fans can win free SummerSlam tickets and other WWE prizes.

In WWE's defense, the decision wasn't made official until earlier this month. WWE officials wanted to host the event at Boston's TD Garden, but due to the growing COVID-19 cases across the country, SummerSlam will now be held at the WWE Performance Center with trainees acting as the audience. Mike Johnson of PWInsider wrote: "WWE was slated to hold four events — Friday Night Smackdown, NXT Takeover: Boston, Summerslam 2020 and Monday Night Raw from Friday 8/21 through Monday 8/24 at Boston's TDGarden Arena originally, but the COVID-19 pandemic will prevent those plans."

SummerSlam is considered WWE's second-biggest event of the year behind WrestleMania. The event will take place on Aug. 23 and the matches for SummerSlam will likely be announced in the next week or two. It has been reported the main event of SummerSlam could be set as early as next week with WWE Champion Drew McIntyre taking on Randy Orton. McIntyre won the title by beating Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36 in April. Orton has been on a tear, beating Edge at Backlash with the match being called the"Greatest Wrestling Match Ever."

WWE may not be able to host SummerSlam with fans, so the question is when will WWE be able to get back on the road and have live events? In a report by Wrestle Votes, WWE is looking to restart shows with live audiences in September. The goal was to get back to it in August, but the growing number of COVID-19 cases prevented that from happening. If they are able to have live events it's likely WWE will hold their first show at the RP Funding Center in Lakeland, Florida as the promotion was looking to have events there in August. WWE moved their TV shows to the performance center in March as soon as the pandemic hit. WWE is currently dealing with an outbreak of COVID-19 as 30 people reported tested positive for the virus.