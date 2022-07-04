WWE Makes Announcement on 'Biography: WWE Legends,' Launches Two New Shows on A&E

July 10th is going to be a very busy day for WWE. The wrestling promotion and A&E recently announced that Season 2 of Biography: WWE Legends will premiere on Sunday (July 10) with nine new episodes on A&E. It was also announced that two news shows, WWE Rivals and WWE Smack Talk will premiere following Biography: WWE Legends, which will start at 8 p.m. ET. WWE Rivals will premiere at 10 p.m. ET, and WWE Smack Talk will start at 11 p.m. ET.

Biography: WWE Legends "will tell the intimate, personal stories behind the success of some of WWE's most memorable Legends and events. Through rare archival footage and in-depth interviews, each episode explores a different Legend and their immense impact in the WWE universe and on pop culture," according to the official synopsis. Each episode will be two hours long, and the legends featured this season are The Undertaker, Goldberg, The Bella Twins, Lex Luger, Edge, Kurt Angle, Rey Mysterio, D-Generation X and the first-ever WrestleMania.

Ready for ALL-NEW @WWE content? We’re BACK on 7/10 with 3 shows that bring the ring right to you! Biography: WWE Legends RETURNS followed by 2 brand-new shows – WWE Rivals & WWE Smack Talk. Tune in at 8/7c for a night of premium wrestling that you CANNOT miss. #WWEonAE pic.twitter.com/9qEOYtCCMS — WWE on A&E (@WWEonAE) June 13, 2022

WWE Rivals will be hosted by actor and former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. who "leads a roundtable discussion of WWE luminaries to delve into the storylines and dynamic characters behind the epic battles that built the WWE. Each one-hour episode features archival footage from WWE's library as well as interviews with the Legends involved and the Superstars that watched these rivalries unfold." The show will take a look at "Stone Cold" Steve Austin vs. The Rock, Bret "The Hitman" Hart vs. Shawn Michaels, The Undertaker vs. Kane, John Cena vs. Edge

and the "Monday Night Wars" between WCW and WWE.

WWE Smack Talk will feature WWE Hall of Famer Booker T, Hot 97 and ESPN host Peter Rosenberg and WWE host Jackie Redmond and will break down " biggest moments from each Sunday's episode of Biography: WWE Legends and WWE Rivals as well as reveals new information that didn't make the cut." Each episode will be 30 minutes long and will feature WWE Superstars and celebrity guests.

This is all part of a new deal WWE and A&E signed in May. The deal includes 130 hours of programming, including 35 new episodes of Biography: WWE Legends and 40 hours of WWE Rivals. Last year, WWE's Most Wanted Treasures premiered on A&E, and 24 more episodes of the show have been ordered.