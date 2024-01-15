WWE Legend Afa Anoa'i Suffers Multiple Heart Attacks: Details on Wild Samoans Member's Condition

WWE legend Afa Anoa'i is currently on the mend in the hospital and recovering after suffering two heart attacks while battling a bout of pneumonia. According to WrestleTalk, his daughter Vale posted to Facebook offering an update on his condition and the outlook on his recovery.

"Update on Afa the Wild Samoan, affectionately known as Pops: Afa was admitted to the hospital last night with pneumonia, but had a mild heart attack upon arrival. Today, he had a second small heart attack and was sent for a heart catheterization," she wrote on social media. "He is doing ok, his spirits are high. He isn't out of the woods yet, but will be kept in the hospital for a day or two for observation and monitoring."

Posted by Afa the Wild Samoan on Sunday, January 14, 2024

Afa, full name Afa Amituana'i 'Arthur' Anoa'i, is a WWE legend and one half of the Wild Samoans tag team with his brother, Sika. The duo's impact on wrestling goes far beyond due to their family and the many names within that have launched to superstardom. Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and current WWE Universal Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns are both part og the illustrious wrestling clan.

He last appeared in WWE alongside his brother to mark the close of Hell in a Cell 2020, naming Reigns as the Tribal Chief and cementing his current historic run forever. On Sunday a video of Anoa'i was posted showing that he was heading home and ready to watch football, cheering on the 49ers.

Posted by Afa the Wild Samoan on Sunday, January 14, 2024

The hospital stay came on the heels of a pair of heart procedures in December 2023. "Yesterday Afa had two exploratory heart procedures to check his valves," a previous post on the legend's Facebook read. "In his own words: 'I kicked out before the 1!' He is home and doing very well. Nothing keeps a Wild Samoan down! His follow up appointment is on the 20th to go over next steps. Keep him in your thoughts and prayers as he may need a valve replacement...Afa was joking with and signing autographs for the hospital staff."

Anoa'i is 81 years old and continues to own the World Xtreme Wrestling promotion, while also training wrestlers at the Wild Samoan Training Center. He was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2007 alongside his brother and tag-team partner.