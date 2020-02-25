Nikki and Brie Bella to Enter WWE Hall of Fame

Nikki and Brie Bella are two of the most popular female stars in WWE history and they will now be enshrined with the legends. On Friday, it was announced the Bella Twins will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame on Apr. 2. The induction ceremony will take place during WrestleMania 36 weekend in Tampa, Fla. Along with Nikki and Brie, the Hall of Fame Class of 2020 includes Batista and nWo members Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall, Sean Waltman and Kevin Nash. More inductees will be announced in the next few weeks.

“Throughout their time in WWE, The Bella Twins were part of many classic rivalries, facing off with the likes of Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks, Becky Lynch, Stephanie McMahon and even each other,” Bobby Melok of WWE.com wrote. “They also helped introduce a new generation of fans to WWE with their hit reality shows Total Divas and Total Bellas, as well as their YouTube channel, which boasts more than 2.6 million subscribers.”

Nikki and Brie Bella made their WWE television debut in 2008. Brie won the WWE Divas Championship once while Nikki won the title twice. The two announced their retirement from the ring in March 2019.

Since leaving WWE full-time, the Bellas have been making moves in the business world. They have their own podcast, they have launched their own wine label called Bella Radici and they have their own clothing line called Birdiebee.

Along with being successful businesswomen, Nikki and Brie are also moms. It was announced in January the Bellas and both pregnant and they are due weeks apart. This will be Nikki’s first child and this will be Brie’s second with her first child being born in 2017.

“Wait, twins being pregnant at the same time?” Brie said to PEOPLE. “People are going to think that’s a joke. We both are shocked. People are going to think we planned it, but you can’t really plan pregnancy!”

“[It was] a total surprise,” Nikki added. “It took even me a good week to come to terms with like, ‘Oh my gosh, I’m pregnant.’ I’m not ready for it.”

Nikki is engaged to Artem Chigvintsev, a professional dancer who was he dancing partner on the ABC show Dancing With the Stars. Brie has been married to WWE Superstar Daniel Bryan since 2014.