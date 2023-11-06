WWE's Gigi Dolin Engaged to Disgraced Ex-Superstar

A WWE Superstar is getting married. Last week, Gigi Dolin, who competes on WWE NXT, went to Instagram to announce she's engaged to Impact Wrestling star Zachary Wentz who was previously known as Nash Carter while competing in WWE. Wentz spent time in NXT and was released by WWE in 2022.

"This has been a dream of mine since I was a little girl," Dolin wrote in the Instagram post that shows her and Wentz on the Disney Wish Cruise. "Sorry, not sorry, I am fully a Disney adult, because I was a Disney kid. And for me it's filled with nostalgia, warm fuzzies and family memories for generations and I have been lucky enough to find a guy who is the exact same way. It was the most amazing weekend of my life.

"I have been through a lot of heartache and so has [Wentz] over the years. With each other we found peace, a best friend, we found home. And of course, he popped the question on the first night at The Rose. (Very fitting —) There's so much I could say, but the bottom line is my heart is so full, I couldn't have asked for a better human. Now it's time to take on the world because 'Adventure is out there!'"

Wentz (real name Zachary Green), 29, competed in WWE from 2020 to 2022. During his time with the company, Wentz won the NXT Tag Team Championship twice with Wes Lee. He was released from his WWE contract due to domestic violence allegations by his ex-wife Kimber Lee and the leaving of a picture of him imitating Adolf Hitler. In June of this year, Wentz joined Impact Wrestling and won the Impact World Tag Team Championship with Trey Miguel in August. The team lost the titles to Ace Austin and Chris Bey on Oct. 21.

Dolin (real name Priscilla Kelly), 26, signed with WWE in January 2021. During her time with the promotion, Dolin won the NXT Women's Tag Team Championship twice with Jacy Jayne. The duo was called Toxic Attraction and was led by former WWE Superstar Mandy Rose. This year, Dolin has been working as a singles competitor. Her previous match was on Oct. 24 when she lost to Blair Davenport at NXT Halloween Havoc.